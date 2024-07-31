Flood recovery: Can drenched items be restored?

MANILA – This past week, the combination of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon ravaged several Luzon cities with continuous rain and flooding. And while the downpour has since slowly settled, the road to normalcy has just begun. Unfortunately, a flood brings far more than rising water levels. Once done, it leaves damaged homes and belongings and a hell of a cleanup to do.

But floods should not be the end for your valuables. Here’s how you can restore them.

Furniture

Unfortunately, not all kinds of furniture can be salvaged, and the probability of restoration also depends on how long they were exposed to water. Items made of metal risk rusting but these can be saved by soaking the rusted areas in vinegar and later scrubbing them with a wire brush.

Wood is a trickier material. Its porous nature means that furniture submerged for an extended period will likely absorb a lot of water that cannot just be removed by a simple wipe-down. This can lead to the growth of mold and even deformation when left unchecked.

So how do you take out water at a molecular level? Aside from airing these out and putting them under the sun, dehumidifiers are effective at getting the job done. And we’re not just talking about those fancy machines—even the silica gel packs when placed near the affected area can absorb moisture right out of any piece of furniture. The same applies to cushions too.

Clothing

An unexpected flood may downsize your wardrobe but there are a few things you can do to minimise losses and thoroughly clean your clothes.

It’s best to hose down fabrics separately before subjecting your washing machines to the waste and debris that may have stuck on the clothes. This will also prevent any possible clogging.

Next, the contaminated clothing should be washed with hot water and treated with either bleach or fabric-friendly disinfectants. Take note that it might take multiple washes to completely rid clothes of impurities. Keep the clothing under the sun and in the open air.

Footwear

Footwear, on the other hand, should be dried before it is cleaned. They can be sensitive to heat so blow-drying may deform them. Conversely, leaving them out under the sun could take too long. Cover all sides of the shoe with newspapers and replace as needed. Additionally, place them in front of a fan and place several silica packets inside. This approach works for all kinds of footwear—yes, including leather and suede.

Once dried, it’s recommended to gently scrub rubber shoes with a solution made out of warm water mixed with a small amount of mild laundry detergent or dish soap.

This makeshift cleaning solution can also be used on leather shoes. Though, it’s best to also get your hands on leather cleaners and conditioners. Be sure to also stuff it with either newspaper or shoe trees to avoid deformation.

Suede is notorious for being highly water-absorbent. Once dried and rid of dirt and debris, it is recommended to wipe down the surface of the shoe with either a suede cleaner, white vinegar, or rubbing alcohol to remove any persistent stains. Just be careful not to rub too hard to avoid further damaging the material.

Electronic devices

Submerged gadgets and other electronic devices are especially tricky to deal with. Not only do they have low chances of survival but mishandling them too is especially dangerous.

Any submerged devices should be looked at by a professional. But, its chances of getting fixed rely on how badly it was exposed to water.

Gadgets such as smartphones and laptops are not as vulnerable to water damage as most think. These can survive a minor plunge for as long as they are kept turned off and dried out. However, it’s a different story when they’re completely submerged for long or are exposed to dirty water (as is the case with most floods). Sediments and excess debris found in these find their way inside devices and damage circuit boards—not to mention, they are difficult to remove. In such cases, it’s best to have these completely replaced.

Though, to be honest, there’s little that can be done after the fact—but, preparation and foresight can highly increase the odds of an electronic device’s survival. As soon as flooding is assured, it’s best to quickly shut off your home’s circuit breakers and place small gadgets and appliances on a higher floor and atop tall and heavy items such as closets and refrigerators.

Everything else

Remove remaining debris and dry out. Rinse and repeat, that’s pretty much all you can do for any other devices and items in a flood.

Though, many of these approaches all really work up to a certain extent. If these items were left wet for too long and/or were completely submerged, it’s safe to say that it’s best to move on from these.

Don’t hesitate to also call for professional help, particularly for bigger and much more delicate objects such as appliances and home essentials such as electrical wires and water lines. – ANN/Philippine Daily Inquirer