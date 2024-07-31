Badshah becomes first Asian rapper to hit 1b views

DHAKA – Indian rapper Badshah’s popular rendition of Kala Chashma, featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra from Baar Baar Dekho (2016) has surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

This is the first time an Indian rapper has reached such a milestone.

“Achieving a billion views for Kala Chashma is a surreal moment. It’s a testament to the incredible support and love I’ve received from my fans. This milestone is more than just a personal achievement; it’s a reflection of the growing acceptance and appreciation for Indian hip-hop,” said Badshah.

He added, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the culture on such a massive platform. It’s just the beginning, and there’s so much more to come.”

The original song was composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon, while Badshah composed the remixed version. The film’s song features the voices of Amar Arshi, Badshah, and Neha Kakkar.

Kala Chashma became an international sensation almost a year after its release when it got popular for dancing reels on TikTok. Since then, the song has been a hit in top clubs across the UK, Europe, and the US, especially due to its catchy hook steps.

With its infectious beats, energetic vocals, and iconic music video, “Kala Chashma” has captured the hearts of millions. – ANN/THE DAILY STAR