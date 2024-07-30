Sugarcane shrimp paste, spring roll selected among top 100 tastiest dishes in the world

Duy An

Vietnamese shrimp paste wrapped around a sugarcane stick, locally known as chạo tôm, along with fried spring rolls, have been selected among top 100 tastiest dishes in the world by TasteAtlas.

Originating from imperial city of Huế, chạo tôm in the past had been created by skilled chefs to offer to kings, but it is now a popular dish in all Việt Nam’s three regions, said Huế resident Bùi Thu Lan.

The dish both looks and tastes so attractive, almost all locals and foreign foodies are interested in it, she said.

Ingredients to make chạo tôm are: giant tiger prawn or white leg shrimp (400g), pork paste (40g), flounder fillet (40g), pork fat (40g), one egg white, fresh onion (20g), sugarcane (around 1/2 kg as long as each piece is at least 12cm long), sugar (two tablespoons), quality fish sauce (one tablespoon), pepper, broth mix and salt each (1/2 teaspoon), garlic (20g), purple dried onion (20g) and 300 ml of cooking oil.

The shrimp should be peeled of its shells before patting it dry with kitchen towel and then soaking it in salted water for one hour in the fridge.

Pork fat should be cut into pieces in pomegranate seed form, then soaked in water with one teaspoon of sugar and again left in the fridge for 30 minutes.

One drained, the two ingredients need to be finely ground with diced white fresh onion for the first time, then add in pork paste and flounder fillet and continue to grind it for a second time. Add all the other ingredients and grind the paste again for a third time until the mixture is completely fine, Lan told Việt Nam News.

The last step is to wrap a spoonful or so of the mix around a piece of sugarcane in chicken leg form, then steam it for five minutes before frying it in cooking oil until it becomes a golden yellow in colour, she said.

The final completed dish should be of when all the chạo tôm sticks are bright yellow in colour. A taste that is both savory and firm with a naturally sweet flavour from the fresh shrimp and the sugarcane.

It is enjoyable when being eaten with rice noodles, herbs and dipping it in chilli sauce, Lan said, noting that cooks often use lemongrass stalk to wrap chạo tôm around instead of sugarcane.

Meanwhile, spring roll, locally known as chả giò by southerners, or nem rán by northerners, is a Vietnamese traditional popular dish. It is available everywhere from ordinary family meals to luxury restaurants and hotels, said master chef Phạm Tuấn Hải.

The dish has conquered mass of foodies because of its great taste and fragrant flavour, not to mention that it is also attractive.

“The dish’s cover is crispy and its dumpling is soft, the richness of sweet from pork, the shiitake mushrooms, vermicelli mixed with a pungent flavour from the chilli and pepper creating a delicate symphony of cooking flavours, ” Hải said.

It is unforgettable and most enjoyable when dipping it in a mixed sauce of vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic, fish sauce and chilli and eaten with fresh greens such as lettuce, coriander and others.

The dish is often cooked during traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) festival and death anniversary parties or family gatherings, to bring in luck, prosperity and harmony, Hải said, adding that it is also a beloved street dish for its aromatic characteristics and affordable price which has helped enrich the street culinary culture of Việt Nam.

These two delicious dishes are nowadays commonly enjoyed as an appetiser or a light snack, according to TasteAtlas. VNS