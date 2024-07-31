Photographer’s new book depicts Điện Biên Phủ victory commemoration

HCM CITY Photographer Nguyễn Á has released his new photo book depicting the commemoration that marked the 70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory (July 5, 1954 - 2224).

The book, titled 70 Năm Chiến Thắng Điện Biên Phủ: Vang Mãi Bản Hùng Ca (70 Years of Điện Biên Phủ Victory – The Eternal Epic), consists of around 300 photos and portraits which the photographer took in Điện Biên Province’s Điện Biên Phủ City early this year.

The photos describe activities commemorating the Điện Biên Phủ Victory on May 7, 1954, and preparation for the grand ceremony.

The grand ceremony held at the provincial stadium on May 7 this year is also featured in the book.

Following the ceremony, more than 12,000 people participated in a parade, including those from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and the province.

The book also features portraits of many war veterans and former frontline volunteers who joined the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign, such as 97-year-old Colonel Hoàng Ngọc Thương.

Photographer Á said during an introduction of the book in HCM City on Sunday that “through this photo book, I want to show my gratitude and respect to heroic war martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence, so that our generation and future generations can live in peace and contribute to building a strong and prosperous Việt Nam.”

Á, who has 30 years of experience in photography, has published 20 books of his photos featuring the country’s historical events and culture, and people who devoted their lives to protecting the country.

Last July, he released two books Tử tù, cựu tù Côn Đảo: Ngày trở lại (Returning to Côn Đảo: Memoirs of Ex-Death-Row Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners) and Biệt đội giữ bình yên 'Đất lửa' (The Unexploded Ordnance Clearing Team) to mark the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

The first book shows his respect for loyal revolutionary fighters in Côn Đảo Prison who dedicated their youth and their life to the cause of national liberation.

Meanwhile, the second book portrays members of the Restoring the Environment and Neutralising the Effects of the War (RENEW) project funded by Norwegian People’s Aid that clears unexploded mines and bombs left behind from the war in the central province of Quảng Trị. VNS