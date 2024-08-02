Pop star Cẩm Ly’s concert to mark 30 years in music

HCM CITY — Pop star Cẩm Ly will perform a special live concert in HCM City on Saturday (August 3) to mark her 30-year career.

Ly, known as the Queen of Folk Music in Việt Nam, will sing before more than 2,500 fans at Hoà Bình Theatre in District 10.

She will sing 26 folk and pop songs featuring the country, life and love that made her famous for three decades.

The event called Tự Tình Quê Hương (Country Songs) will highlight Ly’s songs from her first album, which made her a hit phenomenon in the market.

The album Em Gái Quê (Rural Girl), featuring folk music, was released in 2001.

She will also perform love songs created by music producer Minh Vy, her husband.

Vy, who is also the show’s producer and art director, said: "I will remix Ly’s songs, which are very familiar to audiences, into unique medleys to make them fresh for her loyal fans.”

Ly began her career in HCM City after signing a contract with Kim Lợi Studio, one of the most famous studios in the South in 1993.

In 1999, she and pop star Đan Trường released the album Nếu Phôi Pha Ngày Mai (If Love Fades), which became a big hit.

A year later, Ly marked her solo career by releasing the first album Mãi Không Phai (Never Forget), which marked her as one of the most popular singers in the industry.

Since 2001, she has performed Vietnamese folk music and brought traditional tunes closer to young people.

In 2020, she launched the long-term music project Tuyệt Phẩm Trữ Tình Xưa và Nay (Love Songs of All Time) on her YouTube channel.

The project offers her live performances and discussions of her music.

Its first show featured hits such as Bạc Trắng Lửa Hồng (Faded Love) composed by Trương Hoàng Xuân, and Chuyến Tàu Hoàng Hôn (Twilight Train) by Minh Kỳ and Hoài Linh, with a band of 15 musicians, which attracted 20,000 views.

“I feel Vietnamese music runs through my blood and soul. I hope to expand my art among youngsters,” said 54-year-old Ly, who has 227,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

For many years, she has been selected as one of the top 10 singers in Việt Nam by the local press and listeners of the Làn Sóng Xanh (Blue Wave) music programme on the Voice of HCM City radio station.

Ly has released 58 albums, 18 music videos, and held 10 live shows, including Vòng Quanh Ký Túc Xá (Tours around Dormitories) and Tự Tình Quê Hương (Tales of Fatherland), which have attracted hundreds of thousands of fans.

She has also been a coach and judge on numerous TV reality talent shows such as The Voice Kid Vietnam, Little Giants and Sing Your Dream.

Ly’s concert, Tự Tình Quê Hương, will open at 7:30pm on August 3 at Hoà Bình Theatre, 240 Ba Tháng Hai Street, District 10. VNS