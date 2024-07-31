National theatre performs La Traviata opera

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) will perform opera La Traviata at Hồ Gươm Opera House on August 9 - 10.

La Traviata is a captivating opera in three acts composed by the renowned Giuseppe Verdi. The libretto, penned by Francesco Maria Piave, is an adaptation of Alexandre Dumas play La Dame aux Camélias (The Lady of the Camellias), published in 1848.

The opera revolves around the passionate love affair between Alfredo Germont, a young man from a noble family in Provence, and Violetta Valéry, a courtesan living a life of luxury. Their romance blossoms amidst the opulent backdrop of Parisian society.

However, Alfredo's father, Giorgio Germont, intervenes, determined to protect his family's reputation and prevent the union. Misunderstandings arise, and a series of heartbreaking events unfold.

The opera, directed by Beverly Blankenship features soprano Đào Tố Loan, emerging Trường Linh and veteran Huy Đức.

"We are preparing for the opera premiere in weeks," said director Blankenship. "There are a lot of things such as set design, costume, music and artists training. We want audience to immerse themselves in the beautiful and emotional melodies."

Blankenship has worked with Vietnamese artists before including Romeo and Juliet for the Youth Theater in 2019 and she created Macbeth for the Hà Nội Academy of Theatre and Cinema in 2022.

The talented young artist Linh roles Alfredo character, while Meritorious Artist Huy Đức brings the complex character of Giorgio Germont to the stage with a heart full of artistic passion and the experience of fatherhood.

Loan, who will undertake the challenging task of embodying the iconic character of Violetta in La Traviata, is one of the most popular soloists of the VNOB.

La Traviata is not only the story of Violetta, Alfredo and Giorgio Germont, but also a vivid picture of the upper class society of 19th century France.

The opera will begin at 8pm at 40 - 40A Hàng Bài Street, Hà Nội.

Ticket information from https://forms.gle/7Lk5Tfbsycsrb5fS7. — VNS