Young artists to perform operetta at VNAM

HÀ NỘI — German operetta The Land of Smiles will be performed in full for the first time by young artists on Sunday at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music in Hà Nội.

The Land of Smiles was created in a transitional period in the early 20th century, when Western audiences began to move from grand, lengthy operas. They sought something simpler and more relatable, combining humour and tragedy in compact stories, while still enjoying expressive, technically demanding singing.

The three-act operetta was written by Hungarian composer Franz Lehár in 1923. It follows the adventures of a young Austrian noblewoman. She meets and falls in love with a Chinese prince, and despite her father's warnings not to ignore the radical difference between their cultures, she follows her beloved to his homeland.

Once there, she realises that her father was right, her marriage falls apart and the title of the operetta takes on its full meaning. The prince, despite his despair, remains loyal to the customs of his country and continues to smile despite his misfortunes.

The leading roles are performed by young artists, including tenor Đức Nhân as well as Ân Hằng, Hữu Nguyên and Hồng Ánh.

The talented performers promise a night full of vitality and positive energy.

The role of the prince will be performed by Nhân. He is currently a vocal teacher at the HCM City College of Culture and Arts, and has a robust and warm voice.

Hằng has a natural, elegant and captivating presence in real life. In the operetta as the young noblewoman, she gives the audience the charming sense of a dreamy romantic willing to follow the prince to China for life.

Nguyên and Ánh will play a comic side couple in the operetta. The musical quality is overseen by composer Phúc Phan, with the performance of a choir.

The show will begin at 8pm. For ticket information, call 09345 28095. — VNS