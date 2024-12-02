New musical honours unchanging spirit of Vietnamese soldiers in peacetime

HÀ NỘI — Can the noble ideals and dedication of Vietnamese soldiers be affected by the temptations of modern life?

A musical performance in Hà Nội aims to show the unchanging spirit of these soldiers. Whether during war or peace, they remain firm in their beliefs, always ready to sacrifice and driven by a strong desire to serve their country.

Khát Vọng Đỏ (Red Aspiration), produced by the Military University of Culture and Arts in collaboration with the Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet, centres on the family of Major General, Professor Dr Hoàng An, former Deputy Director of the Military Medical Academy.

This production highlights the challenges faced by military intellectuals today, including maintaining life ideals and dedication, navigating family relationship difficulties and adapting to changes in modern society.

The performance is both inspiring and moving, encouraging everyone to respect and preserve traditional values while striving for noble ideals and great aspirations. It sparks a desire to contribute, igniting a spirit of commitment to the homeland's peace and the prosperity and happiness of its people, as embodied by the 'Hồ Chí Minh Soldiers' in peacetime.

Based on a literary script by Dr. Nguyễn Đăng Chương and adapted into a musical by Lieutenant Colonel Phạm Thị Vân Anh, with music composed by Colonel Nguyễn Xuân Thủy and Lieutenant Đỗ Bảo, this production is a remarkable fusion of art and dedication.

The stories and music are presented through a modern lens, making the performance more accessible to young audiences.

The production, performed in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (22/12/1944 – 22/12/2024), the 35th anniversary of the National Defence Festival (22/12/1989 – 22/12/2024), and the 80th anniversary of the Political General Department (22/12/1944 – 22/12/2024), carries special significance. It is a large-scale production featuring numerous artists and offers a fresh and distinctive theatrical musical performance.

Embracing the Broadway musical style, Khát Vọng Đỏ showcases a diverse range of musical genres, including ballad, pop, and rock. It incorporates both Western classical music and folk tunes from the northern mountainous regions of Việt Nam.

Composer Đỗ Bảo said that, together with musician Nguyễn Xuân Thủy, they spent four months entirely composing the music for the musical.

The production features two orchestras with 60 musicians, a 20-member choir, 12 singers and 20 actors from the Military University of Culture and Arts and the Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet.

Composer Đỗ Bảo emphasised that a key highlight of the production is that all the artists will perform live. This strict professional requirement for musical performances ensures that the audience will be fully immersed in the authentic sound, from the instruments to the powerful vocals of the artists.

'We want the audience to experience the subtlety and authenticity of the sound and direct expression, without any recorded tracks. We hope to provide the highest and most perfect experience for the audience,' Bảo said.

Khát Vọng Đỏ will be performed at 8pm on December 6 and 7 at the Friendship Palace in Hà Nội. VNS