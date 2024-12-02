Việt Nam, RoK expand tourism cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The Asia Tourism Development Institute (ATI) and the Korea Tourism Management Association have organised a conference in Hà Nội to promote tourism, trade, and education cooperation between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Speaking at the event on November 30, head of the tourism promotion division at the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyễn Quý Phương said that in 2024, the RoK is the largest source of international tourists for Việt Nam. In the first ten months of this year, the Southeast Asian nation welcomed 3.7 million Korean visitors, accounting for 26.4 per cent of total international arrivals. Meanwhile, the Notheast Asian country is also a favourite destination of many Vietnamese travellers.

Phương called on the Korean side to enhance tourism exchanges by implementing digital marketing campaigns that highlight the unique attractions of both countries. He also recommended improving aviation connectivity to foster bilateral tourism, simplifying visa granting procedures, exploring new forms of tourism, and boosting educational and youth exchange programmes between the two countries.

Ruy In Pyong, President of the Korean association, emphasised the necessity of collaboration between tourism entities and academic institutions to foster domestic and international tourism, and that his association is committed to actively supporting Việt Nam's tourism sector through this cooperation.

He added the RoK will actively introduce Việt Nam's attractive tourism resources to both domestic and international travellers while seeking further collaboration to enhance cultural exchanges and tourism.

Kim Hyun, Director of the Tourism Department of the RoK's Chungbuk province, noted Việt Nam ranks first in Southeast Asia and fourth globally in terms of the number of international visitors to Chungbuk.

He said his department will continue to strengthen partnerships with Vietnamese tourism units by developing joint tourism products, organising international conferences, and facilitating cultural and artistic exchanges.

At the conference, the ATI signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation with the Korea Tourism Management Association, the Chungbuk provincial Tourism Department, and the Tourism Department of Sunchang county of the RoK's North Jeolla province. — VNA/VNS