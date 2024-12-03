Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh launches new waterpark

HCM CITY – Embrace the vibrant festive season at one of Việt Nam’s most captivating resort destinations as Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh introduces an all-new experience with the grand opening of the Rainforest Waterpark.

As the first “Rainforest-themed” waterpark in Khánh Hòa Province's Cam Ranh City, it introduces a dynamic and family-friendly outdoor adventure, combining vibrant nature-inspired play areas and imaginative design, making it an ideal destination for families and especially for children.

Spanning a total area of 4,480 square metres, the waterpark features six modern and safe slides and three pools. Embark on a thrilling adventure as you glide down twisting slides through gentle hills, lush greenery, and small hillsides, seamlessly connecting to three pools of varying elevations.

Guests can enjoy moments of adrenaline-filled fun or relaxing poolside escapes, soaking in the scenic beauty of the surrounding sky and mountains.

Unlike traditional waterparks with towering slides and long staircases, the Rainforest Waterpark offers an immersive and accessible experience.

Visitors only need a short, easy walk up the hillside before sliding down into refreshing waters.

The entire park is cleverly designed across multiple levels, creating a natural and lush rainforest ambiance.

Kurt Vieren, General Manager of Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh, said, "After five years of welcoming guests from across the globe, we are proud to be recognized as one of Cam Ranh's premier luxury resorts. The Rainforest Waterpark reaffirms our commitment to continuous innovation, service enhancement, and elevating our guest experience. It is Cam Ranh's only themed waterpark, in a tropical garden setting." – VNS