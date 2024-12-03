Việt Nam – China international trade and tourism fair kicks off in Lạng Sơn

LẠNG SƠN — The Việt Nam – China international trade and tourism fair 2024 opened in the northern province of Lạng Sơn on December 2.

As an annual event held alternatively in Lạng Sơn and Guangxi province of China, the fair is part of the national trade promotion programme for 2024 and the trade and tourism promotion programme of Lạng Sơn in 2024.

Themed "Linking - Cooperation - Development," the fair brings together 200 domestic and international enterprises, which are displaying industrial and agriculture – forestry products, processing products, household goods, electronics, and food across 240 pavilions.

The five-day event also includes tourism and trade promotion activities between travel agencies of the two countries, and events to introduce tourism products, tours, and attractive destinations of Lạng Sơn in particular and other localities in Việt Nam in general.

In his opening speech, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dương Xuân Huyên, who is also head of the fair's organising board, said the event serves as a bridge connecting businesses of the two countries, thus boosting trade and tourism cooperation between Lạng Sơn and other localities nationwide and Guangxi.

He showed the hope to strengthen investment, trade and tourism cooperation between Lạng Sơn and other Vietnamese localities with Guangxi and other Chinese peers, and enhance mutual understanding and cooperation between the business communities and people of the two nations.

Zou Zhanye, head of the industrial park reform and development office of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region said with a series of economic, trade and tourism exchange activities, the fair is expected to strengthen cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese businesses, thus contributing to realising mutually beneficial development.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân stated that as part of the national programme on trade promotion jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the People's Committee of Lạng Sơn Province, the event contributes to boosting trade exchange between the two sides, and import-export growth through the Lạng Sơn international border gate.

At the opening ceremony, many tourism and trade cooperation agreements were inked. — VNA/VNS