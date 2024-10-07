Lạng Sơn import-export turnover surges in first nine months

HÀ NỘI — The total import and export turnover through Lạng Sơn Province reached US$46.36 billion in the first nine months of 2024, up 29.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Đồng Đăng-Lạng Sơn Border Gate Economic Zone's Management Board.

Of this, the goods declared at the provincial Customs Department amounted to $4 billion, marking an increase of 10.4 per cent year-on-year.

Customs forces at Lạng Sơn border gates have implemented numerous synchronised and effective measures to streamline administrative processes. As a result, import and export activities along the border have remained stable at five border gates and two specialised routes, with an average capacity of around 1,300 vehicle trips per day, peaking at nearly 1,500 trips.

To further enhance customs clearance efficiency, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà signed Decision No 1009/QĐ-TTg on 19 September, approving an adjustment to plans for the construction of the Đồng Đăng - Lạng Sơn Economic Zone through 2045.

The adjustment aims to solidify Đồng Đăng - Lạng Sơn Economic Zone’s position as the country’s most vital land trade gateway and a significant transit point connecting China, Việt Nam and other Southeast Asian nations.

The planning adjustment also seeks to promote Lạng Sơn’s urban development into a green border city, integrated with an intelligent border gate system and modern infrastructure.

In the remaining months of the year, the Lạng Sơn People’s Committee will intensify dialogues and exchanges with local Chinese authorities to address any difficulties and agree on solutions to enhance the customs clearance capacity at border gates, particularly during the year-end peak season leading up to the Tết (Lunar New Year).

To boost export activities in the final quarter, representatives from the Lạng Sơn Customs Department stated that the unit has directed customs sub-departments at border gates to continue facilitating businesses' import - export procedures.

Lạng Sơn Customs will also establish working groups to engage and invite companies involved in importing vehicles, production machinery, electronic equipment and finished steel and aluminium products to complete customs procedures at the province's border gates.

To minimise additional costs for businesses, Lạng Sơn Customs will actively coordinate with other functional forces to improve customs clearance capacity and maximise convenience for businesses engaging in import - export activities in the region. — VNS