Import-export revenue rises over 16 per cent in nine months

HÀ NỘI — Revenue from import-export activities hit US$578.47 billion in the first nine months of the year, which was an annual rise of over 16 per cent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

In September alone, the figure reached $65.8 billion, down 8 per cent from last month and up 10.9 per cent compared to September last year.

This includes export turnover of over $34 billion, a decline of 10 per cent compared to August.

Export turnover in the third quarter was estimated at $108.6 billion, up nearly 16 per cent over the same period last year, and 10.6 per cent over the second quarter.

In the first nine months of the year, exports hit $299.63 billion, up 15.4 per cent over the same period last year.

Of this, the domestic sector earned more than $83 billion, a rise of nearly 21 per cent, accounting for 28 per cent of total export turnover.

The foreign-invested sector (including crude oil) contributed $216 billion, up 13.4 per cent, accounting for 72 per cent.

Also in the nine-month period, 30 kinds of goods achieved export turnover of over $1 billion each, accounting for 92 per cent of the total export turnover, and the earning of seven of which was $10 billion, accounting for over 66 per cent.

Meanwhile, in September, the country imported over $32 billion worth of goods, down nearly 6 per cent from last month, but up 11 per cent from September last year.

Import turnover in the third quarter neared $100 billion, up 17 per cent over the same period last year and 6 per cent over the second quarter.

The figure pushed the total import value in nine months to $279 billion, which is an annual increase of 17 per cent, with $178 billion coming from the foreign-invested sector.

In the first nine months of the year, there were 40 kinds of goods posting an import value of over $1 billion each, accounting for 91.5 per cent of the total import turnover.

The US remained the largest export market of Việt Nam with a revenue of nearly $90 billion. With this market, Việt Nam enjoyed a trade surplus of $78.5 billion in the first nine months of the year.

Meanwhile, China was the biggest supplier of Việt Nam with a value of $105 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of more than $61 billion for Việt Nam.

Overall, Việt Nam posted a trade surplus of $2.3 billion in September and $20.79 billion in the first nine months of the year.

This was lower than the trade surplus of $22.1 billion recorded in the first nine months of last year. — VNS