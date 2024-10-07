Foreign investors interested in Việt Nam’s LNG infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — Foreign investors, particularly those from the US, have expressed interest in investment opportunities in Việt Nam’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure market to meet the country's energy needs.

The Cái Mép LNG Terminal is currently seeking cargo to begin commissioning tests, putting it on track to become the second of its kind in Việt Nam to come into operation, according to a report by Reuters late August.

CEO of AG&P LNG Karthik Sathyamoorthy said his firm received an import licence and is working hard to accelerate the commissioning process, targeting completion within the next three months.

The company plans to finalise the commissioning of cargo this month for delivery between late October and mid-November, he said.

Earlier in March, the company - a subsidiary of Nebula Energy - acquired a 49 per cent stake in Cái Mép LNG terminal located in the southern province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu. Meanwhile, in June, the US-based LNG company Excelerate Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with Việt Nam's ITECO JSC to jointly develop a greenfield LNG import terminal in the northern port city of Hải Phòng.

Ramon Wangdi, Vice President for Asia Pacific for the gas distribution company Excelerate Energy said that as one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, Việt Nam is an attractive emerging market for foreign investors.

Wangdi said this growth is driven by a rapid increase in energy demand, where LNG will play a key role over the coming decades.

When Việt Nam transitions from carbon-intensive fuels such as coal and oil, to renewables like solar and hydropower, LNG will be crucial in helping the country achieve net zero by 2050, he said.

He added that as a global company, Excelerate is exploring investment opportunities in related infrastructure across Việt Nam and the Asia Pacific to support this shift in energy strategy. Việt Nam set a goal of expanding its LNG-based power initiative from virtually zero to over 20 GW by 2045.

This ambition will position the nation as a key player in the global LNG industry, Wangdi said. Meanwhile, the Sơn Mỹ LNG Terminal - a joint venture between AES Group and PetroVietnam Gas (PV Gas) - has received approval in principle from the Bình Thuận Provincial People's Committee.

The project is slated for completion in 2027. Adam Sitkoff, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hà Nội said that US businesses are excited about opportunities in Việt Nam, especially in the LNG infrastructure.

However, to turn this interest into real investments, Việt Nam needs to demonstrate to international investors that large-scale infrastructure could be deployed under international banking standards.

He said it is crucial that LNG terminals and all buyers have to commit to progress along the same development timeline to unlock international funding.

Việt Nam’s 8th Power Development Plan and bilateral agreements reflect the strong relationship between Việt Nam and US in promoting energy cooperation. This cooperation is the foundation for the confidence of the US business community to invest in multi-billion dollar LNG projects in Việt Nam.

Major infrastructure investments are required to import LNG, including LNG storage and import facilities. According to FiinGroup, Việt Nam has taken the first step in developing LNG infrastructure when PV Gas inaugurated Việt Nam's first LNG terminal in late 2023. Among 13 LNG power plants that have been approved in Việt Nam with a total capacity of 24 GW, two plants, Nhơn Trạch III & IV and Hiệp Phước, are under construction, while the remaining 11 plants are still in the planning stage.

Three of the plants are still looking for potential investors. In addition, several commercial terminals including PV Gas’ Thị Vải LNG Terminal and AG&P’s Cái Mép LNG Terminal, have been put into operation or are under construction. These terminals are for both thermal power plants and local industrial customers.

Anh Nguyễn, head of Market Research and Consulting at FiinGroup, said that LNG will be a promising industry in Việt Nam in the coming years.

The 8th Power Development Plan focuses on transitioning from traditional energy sources such as coal and hydropower and reducing the proportion of these energy sources in electricity production.

The plan targets LNG to contribute 14.9 per cent to Việt Nam’s electricity supply. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued new power purchase agreement guidelines in 2024, removing major barriers to the development of LNG and natural gas infrastructure. These guidelines provide investors and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) with clearer guidance to reach agreements effectively. — VNS