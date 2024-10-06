Promoting cashless payments for young

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Card Day 2024 - Wave Festival was officially launched on Saturday at the Hà Nội University of Technology to educate young people about the benefits of cashless payments.

The event organised by the National Payment Corporation of Việt Nam (NAPAS), Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper with instruction from the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) featured 26 banks and financial institutions along with over 100 vibrant booths offering products in various sectors like education, food, and fashion.

Speaking at the event, Phạm Tiến Dũng, SBV’s Deputy Governor urged banks to ensure secure online transactions to boost user confidence.

Nguyễn Quang Minh, General Director of NAPAS said the festival's goal was to help youth embrace card and digital payments, shifting away from cash.

The festival showcased various products - from books to cosmetics - at attractive prices.

Spanning two days, attendees experienced cutting-edge payment technologies, including QR codes and tap-to-phone. The event featured popular performances from Vietnamese artists and offered 10,000 gifts to participants.

Việt Nam Card Day 2024 promises to inspire a new generation to adopt smart payment methods, contributing to a digital and sustainable future. — VNS