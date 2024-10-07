More than 178,000 people get jobs in Hà Nội in nine months

HÀ NỘI — The capital city has helped 178,747 people find employment by the end of September, according to statistics from the Hà Nội Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

This exceeded the city’s target of providing jobs for 165,000 people in the first nine months of the year.

It is also an increase of 4.4 per cent of people getting jobs compared to the first nine months of last year.

Of those getting jobs, 47,341 were people, households and small businesses getting loans from the city’s budget – totalling VNĐ3.38 trillion (US$135.9 million) – to open small businesses or expand their operations, 13,571 gained employment from job fairs and job centres, 3,394 were sent to work abroad and 114,441 found work through other forms, such as referrals from businesses.

During the last nine months, 193 job fairs were held by the Hà Nội Centre for Employment Service with 5,707 organisations and enterprises, who aimed to recruit 108,673 people.

A total of 39,438 people were interviewed, of which 13,571 were given jobs on the spot.

Apart from providing jobs, the city’s labour department has also given unemployment insurance worth nearly VNĐ1.8 billion ($72,500) to 58,925 people.

Support was provided to help those who applied for unemployment insurance to find new jobs.

Financial aid of VNĐ3.38 billion ($135,950) was given to 842 people to help them get vocational training. — VNS