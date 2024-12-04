2025 holiday schedule announed early, expected to boost tourism

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's 2025 holiday schedule was announced early, which is expected to help both people and tour operators actively prepare for holidays across the year.

Next year, public employeess and workers in Việt Nam will enjoy a total of 22 days off for public holidays and Tết (Lunar New Year). These include 11 official holidays and 11 compensatory or consecutive days off due to overlapping with weekends or adjusted work schedules.

After learning about the schedule, Hoàng Phương, an office employee in HCM City, booked a tour to Thailand on the Hung Kings’ commemoration holidays from April 5-7.

She said that in 2024, the break for the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays was announced just shortly beforehand, so she was unable to plan for any trip.

With the early-publicised schedule, people can actively arrange their holidays, from booking tickets and hotels to readying budgets for their trips.

Hồ Xuân Phúc, Director General of Hanotours, said that the company can now start developing business plans, tourist products and promotion programmes for 2025.

He affirmed that the early accouncement not only helps enterprises make better preparations but also creates favourable conditions for travellers, thus giving a boost to tourism growth.

In addition, localities such as Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh, Ninh Bình, Đà Nẵng, Khánh Hòa, HCM City, and Phú Quốc have also announced activities to be held to attract tourists during the year-end festive season and New Year celebrations.

A nine-day break for Tết, from January 25 to February 2, is expected to further inspire people's interest in multi-day and long-distance trips.

Bùi Thanh Tú, BestPrice’s Marketing Director, said that for the one-day New Year holiday, the company will focus on promoting trips with short distance. At the same time, it is also gearing up for Tết.

Tú said that tours to countries such as the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia are set to become cheaper on that occasion. Meanwhile, higher prices are expected for trips to Japan or Taiwan (China). Domestic tours in general will have stable prices as in 2024, Tú said. — VNA/VNS