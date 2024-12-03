HCM City, Mekong Delta seek to develop high-quality river tourism

CẦN THƠ — Connecting the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta’s river tourism routes with the sea and islands such as Phú Quốc, Côn Đảo and Nam Du will be a breakthrough in building regional river tourism links with HCM City, attendees heard at a recent seminar held in Cần Thơ City.

The seminar was co-organised by the HCM City Department of Tourism and Cần Thơ City's Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism last Saturday.

The event discussed the development of high-quality river tourism products and announced a new river tourism route linking HCM City with various provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng, Vice Chairman of HCM City People's Committee, highlighted the southern river region's strengths, including its extensive 28,000-km river system and rich cultural diversity, particularly in relation to daily life and agriculture.

The Mekong Delta has great potential for unique river-related tourism, while HCM City has opportunities to connect with the southwest region through the city’s river system, including the Đồng Nai, Sài Gòn and Nhà Bè rivers.

The HCM City Department of Tourism is charting a new course for river tourism in the delta.

A recent survey of river routes and destinations in HCM City and nine provinces in the delta, including Long An, Tiền Giang, Vĩnh Long, Đồng Tháp, An Giang, Cần Thơ, Trà Vinh and Bến Tre, was conducted to assess infrastructure and tourism services.

The aim is to create world-class river tourism experiences that connect HCM City with the delta.

Nguyễn Thực Hiện, Vice Chairman of Cần Thơ City’s People's Committee, said the delta has an area of more than 40,000sq.km, a coastline of 700km, and a population of about 18 million people, accounting for 21 per cent of the country's population.

It has primeval forests, three biosphere reserves, five national parks, three nature reserves, three species conservation areas, seven habitat protection areas, and one scientific experimental research forest, forming one of the seven tourist regions of the country, with potential and strengths for tourism development.

It is estimated that more than 52 million visitors have visited the delta this year, with total tourism revenue of VNĐ62 trillion (US$2.4 billion).

“These results play a very important role for HCM City - the largest gateway attracting international visitors in the country, promoting tourism development in the delta and other regions,” he said.

Many delegates agreed that river tourism must be a harmonious blend of culture, conservation, and commerce.

Preserving traditional values, protecting the environment, and ensuring economic sustainability are all crucial components of successful development, they said.

Provinces and cities within the delta should establish strong connections in infrastructure investment and the development of riverside service areas.

This collaboration will facilitate the attraction of businesses to create inter-regional tourism initiatives, allowing for visits to multiple sites along the same river route, thus enhancing the overall experience for tourists.

During HCM City and Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta Tourism – Trade Week being held in Cần Thơ City from November 29 to December 2, the event’s organising committee unveiled 50 appealing tourist destinations in both HCM City and the delta for the benefit of tourists and local residents.

The river event seeks to boost tourism and the trade and service industries, and strengthen socio-economic ties between HCM City and the delta. There are 15 tourism, sports and music programmes along with the promotions of tourism products and services.

An exhibition with 120 booths was held to showcase OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, specialties from the delta, and other tourism products.

As part of the week-long event, the 8th Cái Răng Floating Market Festival was held from November 30 to December 2 to promote the riverine market, a unique sight for visitors.

The results of the voting for the “Top tourism destinations in HCM City and the Mekong Delta in 2024” was announced at the opening ceremony of the HCM City and Mekong Delta Tourism – Trade Week at the Hậu River Park in Cần Thơ City’s Ninh Kiều District on November 29. — VNS