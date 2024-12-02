Northern region braces for cold front, with lows down to 6°C

HÀ NỘI The northern region of Việt Nam is expected to experience a sharp temperature drop between December 5 and 6, as a strong cold front from the north moves in. Temperatures in several areas are forecast to fall below 10°C, with some locations hitting lows of 6°C.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the current weather in northern Việt Nam is still influenced by a milder cold air mass.

Currently, the western part of the northern region is cloudy with occasional rain, morning fog in some places and sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Morning and night temperatures range from 15 to 18°C, while daytime highs reach 23 to 26°C or slightly higher in some areas. The eastern region is similarly cloudy with occasional rain, with lows of 17 to 20°C, dipping below 16°C in mountainous areas and highs between 23 and 26°C.

The upcoming cold front is predicted to bring a dramatic temperature drop, with forecasts indicating the coldest spell since the beginning of this winter season. Lạng Sơn could see the lowest temperatures at 6°C during the peak of the cold wave on December 10. Similarly, Cao Bằng is expected to drop to 9°C.

In Hà Nội, the cold wave will cause temperatures to plummet by 8°C, with lows around 16°C. The chilliest period in the capital and across the northern region is anticipated to occur between December 8 and 11.

Increasing cold spells in December

November witnessed four cold spells in the northern region, with the most significant towards the end of the month. This brought temperatures down to between 15 and 18°C across most areas, while high-altitude regions recorded temperatures below 14°C, and some even fell below 10°C. Notable lows included Pha Đin (Điện Biên) at 9.7°C, Sa Pa (Lào Cai) at 9°C, Đồng Văn (Hà Giang) at 9.4°C, Tam Đảo (Vĩnh Phúc) at 9.8°C and Mẫu Sơn (Lạng Sơn) at 7.2°C.

Moving into December, cold spells are expected to increase in frequency and intensity, with severe cold snaps likely to emerge in the second half of the month. Residents are advised to prepare for these harsher weather conditions and take necessary precautions, especially in frost-prone mountainous areas. VNS