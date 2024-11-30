Hòa Bình - gateway to sustainable tourism and investment in the Northwest region

HÀ NỘI — Hòa Bình, the gateway to the Northwest region of Việt Nam, is making significant strides on the investment map through its sustainable economic development strategy. This focuses on key sectors such as supporting industries, high-tech agriculture, tourism, and eco-urban development.

Aiming for socio-economic development aligned with knowledge-based growth, Hòa Bình is striving to become a leading province in the midland and northern mountainous regions by 2030.

The province prioritises leveraging its tourism potential, fostering supporting industries, and attracting foreign investment as critical drivers for comprehensive development.

Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Hòa Bình People’s Committee, stated that the province's master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 and approved by the Prime Minister, identifies tourism as a flagship economic sector.

Hòa Bình has launched a tourism development plan for 2021-2025, envisioning 2030 and aiming to maximise its strengths to become an attractive destination offering unique tourism products and a major hub in the midland and northern mountainous regions.

“We focus on tourism planning, prioritising infrastructure investment and sustainable tourism development while preserving and promoting ethnic cultural identities. Product lines such as resort tourism, eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, sports tourism, and community tourism are being actively developed,” Toàn emphasised.

The province has gradually enhanced its tourism infrastructure, such as upgrading Route 435 in Suối Hoa Commune, Tân Lạc District and expanding roads from Hòa Bình City to Bích Hạ Port and Hòa Bình Reservoir Tourism Area. By 2025, the province plans to complete a 30 km lakeside tourism road and upgrade Thung Nai Port to attract investments into the Hòa Bình Reservoir Tourism Area.

Hòa Bình is mobilising resources to develop regional infrastructure, particularly the Hòa Lạc – Hòa Bình – Mộc Châu Expressway, and improve access to tourism hotspots in Kim Bôi and Lạc Sơn districts.

“We welcome major domestic and international corporations to explore and develop large-scale, high-quality projects in Hồ Hòa Bình Tourism Area and other potential districts like Kim Bôi, Tân Lạc, Mai Châu, and Lạc Sơn,” Toàn said.

Recognising the importance of digital transformation, Hòa Bình has implemented a plan for 2022-2025, with a 2030 outlook, incorporating digital solutions into tourism.

“We have built and operated a smart tourism portal, digitising over 30 destinations for easier visitor access. Additionally, a website promoting Hồ Hòa Bình Tourism Area has been established to enhance communication efforts,” Toàn added.

The province is applying data technologies to build and store tourism databases, supporting investment promotion and marketing. “In the future, we will continue directing authorities, businesses, and localities to digitise tourist sites, historical relics, and scenic spots to improve promotional effectiveness,” Toàn noted.

Developing supporting industries and attracting investment

Under the 2020-2025 Provincial Party Resolution, industrial development is prioritised as an economic driver, aiming for a 54 per cent industrial-construction share in the provincial economy by 2025.

Hoàng Tiến Dũng, Director of Hòa Bình’s Department of Industry and Trade, said the province has eight industrial parks covering 1,507.43 hectares, hosting 111 projects, including 26 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth US$379.77 million and 81 domestic projects valued at VNĐ15.95 trillion ($629.2 million).

“The province is accelerating infrastructure construction in these parks, laying the foundation for modern and sustainable industrial development,” Dũng said.

The province also plans 38 industrial clusters over 2,209 hectares. Currently, 15 clusters, spanning 705 hectares, have been established, with an investment capital of VNĐ5.39 trillion.

Future efforts will focus on high-tech and environmentally friendly industries, particularly processing and manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and electrical and electronic equipment production.

International collaboration

Hòa Bình actively engages in international promotion activities to attract investment, trade, and tourism. In 2024 alone, the province hosted delegations from countries like the US, Canada, the Netherlands, and Germany while promoting its opportunities globally.

As of October 2024, the province registered 729 active projects with a combined investment of VNĐ270 trillion, including 40 FDI projects.

Bùi Văn Khánh, Chairman of the Hòa Bình People’s Committee, reaffirmed the province's commitment: “Hòa Bình warmly welcomes investors, offering maximum support to ensure project success and sustainable development. We aim to be a sustainable investment destination for both domestic and international enterprises.”

In November 2024, Hòa Bình hosted the “India Meet 2024” conference, attracting businesses and ambassadors. The event strengthened Việt Nam-India ties while exploring opportunities in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and technology. Speaking at this event, Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya praised Hòa Bình as a promising partner.

Aspiring to become a leading province by 2030, Hòa Bình is leveraging its strengths in tourism, industrial development, and foreign investment. Its collective efforts promise to propel the province towards comprehensive growth, benefiting both the region and the nation. — VNS