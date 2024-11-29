Politics & Law
Society

Quảng Ngãi province to rebuild houses for poor families

November 29, 2024 - 23:04
The central province has raised VNĐ242.3 billion (US$9.7 million) from donors, businesses and sponsors in a community rebuilding and repairing old houses project, providing safe homes for poor families in the province.
Businesses and donors came together to contribute to Quảng Ngãi Provincial Safe Houses Fund. The fund will help rebuild and repair unsafe houses for 9,800 households in 2024-25. — Photo courtesy of Lê Công

QUẢNG NGÃI — The central province has raised VNĐ242.3 billion (US$9.7 million) from donors, businesses and sponsors in a community rebuilding and repairing old houses project, providing safe homes for poor families in the province.

However at a donation event, the provincial party and the people’s committee called for more support from businesses and organisations, with the project about to start.

The province reported that the fund will help build 2,509 new houses and repair other downgraded 1,443 houses.

But there are, it said, 9,800 households living in poor structured houses that will need rebuilding or repairing in the near future, as the province deals with annual disasters due to the climate crisis.

The province said it would complete the current ‘safe house’ assistance programme by the end of 2025.

The provincial party secretary, Bùi Thị Quỳnh Vân urged relevant agencies and community to come together to support poorer families with better homes.

The Hòa Phát Steel Group alone donated VNĐ30 billion ($1.2 million) to the provincial ‘Safe Houses Fund’ as part of the business’s plan in giving fund to repair and rebuild 1,500 houses across the nation, including homes in Quảng Ngãi, Phú Yên, Sóc Trăng, Trà Vinh and some other provinces.

Poor families in coastal and rural mountainous area, living in sub standard housing, are at risk of landslides, erosions, flash floods and damage from annual typhoons. — VNS

