Stricter rules for social media, news aggregator sites

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is set to implement stricter regulations on social media platforms and news aggregator websites under a new decree that takes effect on December 24.

Decree 147/2024/ND-CP aims to regulate live-streaming, content production, and revenue-generating activities on digital platforms, ensuring transparency and alignment with legal standards.

According to the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (under the Ministry of Information and Communications), only social media platforms with official licences will be permitted to livestream and engage in revenue-generating activities.

News aggregator websites and social media platforms must also embed a licensed identification code on their websites or apps, linking to the licensing authority’s database.

The decree also introduces measures to curb news aggregator websites' "news agency-like" behaviour. These platforms are now mandated to post news at least one hour after the original source and source information from at least three news agencies.

News aggregator websites linked to online newspapers can only produce content in specific fields, with linked articles capped at 50 per cent of the total monthly content.

To further distinguish between news agencies and other online platforms, websites are prohibited from using domain names or titles that may confuse users.

Social media platforms are also barred from organising user posts into fixed sections or publishing content in the form of investigative reports, interviews, or journalistic features.

Under the new rules, users are responsible for all content they share, store, and transmit online. Businesses and individuals must comply with industry-specific regulations, taxation and payment requirements when conducting online commercial activities.

Social media channels, accounts and community groups are also subject to naming restrictions. They must avoid names that resemble official news agencies or risk violating content removal orders.

Content in violation of the new rules must be removed within 48 hours of user complaints or within 24 hours upon request from regulatory authorities.

Livestreams on social media must adhere strictly to the decree's provisions and relevant tax and payment regulations. The government aims to ensure that online platforms operate responsibly, respecting the boundaries between social media and traditional journalism. — VNS