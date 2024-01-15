HCM City considers banning medicine sales through social media platforms

HCM CITY — The HCM City health sector has proposed a ban on the sale of drugs through social media platforms or livestreams in an effort to tackle the sale of counterfeit or substandard medicine, as well as medicine without documented origin.

Speaking at a press conference late last week, Nguyễn Hải Nam, deputy head of the Office of the Health Department, said the ban will prohibit licensed pharmaceutical businesses from selling their products through social media platforms or livestreams.

Instead, they will be limited to selling their products through electronic commerce methods such as websites and apps installed on electronic devices, or through electronic trading platforms licensed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

“There is a lack of specific regulations regarding the sale of drugs and food through social media platforms and livestreams,” it said.

It is essential to establish regulations to ensure the quality of drugs, transparent management, and the ability to trace the origin of products quickly and accurately, it added.

The department has set up a hotline for the public to report any problems related to the online sale of drugs of unknown origin and counterfeit drugs.

The department will work with concerned agencies to inspect and handle cases of violation immediately after receiving reports.

The proposal to ban drug sales through social media platforms and livestreams is part of a larger effort to amend the Law on Pharmacy 2016, which is currently under review by the Ministry of Justice.

Conducting pharmaceutical transactions through electronic commerce methods is inevitable and helps retailers expand their sales channels and access new markets, experts said.

However, they also pointed out that the current law does not regulate pharmaceutical business through electronic commerce channels, creating legal loopholes that need to be addressed.

Up to 80-90 per cent of counterfeit goods, including medicines, are traded online, according to a report by the police.

People should only buy drugs at legal pharmaceutical business establishments, with full invoices and documents proving the origin and quality of the drugs, experts recommended. — VNS