Cancer screening model using AI to be deployed in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — An agreement signing ceremony to deploy the Nura general health check model, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, took place on Saturday afternoon in Hà Nội.

The signing ceremony was held by the T-Matsuoka Medical Centre – a Japanese medical system in Việt Nam, and the Fujifilm Corporation from Japan.

The model, which applies artificial intelligence (AI) technology, helps accurately screen and detect common diseases and cancers early at a reasonable cost for Vietnamese people.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Associate Professor Lương Ngọc Khuê, deputy chairman of the National Medical Council and also director of the Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health (MoH), said that during a working visit in Japan recently, Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan visited the Matsuoka clinic chain.

Khuê highly appreciated the criteria, standards and activities of the T-Matsuoka Medical Centre in Việt Nam recently.

He also recognised Fujifilm's efforts, especially applying AI in image diagnosis, helping doctors screen and detect cancer at an early stage.

He said that along with science and technology development, medical examination and treatment facilities across the country were applying many new techniques.

The cooperation of the two medical units in Việt Nam and Japan to apply new technology, including early cancer screening and detection model using AI, will help Vietnamese people be diagnosed and receive early treatment.

Việt Nam now has more than 100 million people, about 1,400 public hospitals, more than 350 private hospitals, and more than 50,000 clinics, according to the MoH.

Khuê thus hoped that the T-Matsuoka Medical Centre would always maintain the same service quality as in Japan while working with the Vietnamese health sector and do a good job of protecting and taking care of people's health.

T-Matsuoka and Fujifilm determined that their cooperation would focus on the Nura periodic health check model.

With intelligent AI-integrated imaging technology and support from remote diagnostic imaging experts, health checks are performed conveniently and quickly.

In just 120 minutes, customers will receive a medical report with 32 indicators assessing the risk of 10 common cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer and breast cancer; and 22 common diseases including common hyperlipidemia, diabetes and fatty liver. — VNS