Trade unions unveil programmes for workers to celebrate Tết

HCM CITY — The HCM City Labour Federation and trade unions at all levels will earmark around VNĐ135 billion (US$5.5 million) to present gifts and organise various programmes to ensure members and other workers enjoy a happy Tết (Lunar New Year) in early February.

Speaking at a meeting held to announce the schedule on Thursday, Deputy Chairman of the federation Phạm Chí Tâm said it would give gifts worth VNĐ700,000 ($28) each to nearly 3,000 workers in difficult financial conditions.

Trade unions in industrial parks and export processing zones in the city will organise the “Chuyến tàu mùa xuân” (Spring train) programme to provide free train tickets to 500 families to return home for Tết.

Trade unions will also call on transport operators to offer more free train and bus tickets and discounts to help workers return home to enjoy Tết.

A programme called “Tết sum vầy - Xuân tri ân” (Tết reunion - Spring gratitude) will offer VNĐ1 million ($40) each to 13,000 families who cannot return home for the holidays.

Some 21,740 of them will be invited to participate in a programme titled “Gia đình công nhân vui Tết cùng Thành Phố” (Workers’ families enjoy Tết in the city) at Đầm Sen Cultural Park during the festival.

The Labour Federation will visit and give gifts worth VNĐ3 million ($122) to each of 106 members with serious financial difficulties or illnesses.

Some 2,075 enterprises in the city have so far submitted plans for paying Tết bonuses to their workers.

State-owned enterprises will pay an average bonus of VNĐ5.6 million ($228) while foreign enterprises will pay VNĐ6.5-12 million ($265-490) and domestic private firms will pay VNĐ7.2-10 million ($294-408).

Five enterprises employing more than 200 workers are unlikely to pay any bonus due to their poor financial situation.

The Labour Federation will co-ordinate with local authorities to care for workers at these companies. — VNS