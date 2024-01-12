Việt Nam plants nearly 770 million trees in three years

QUẢNG TRỊ — Việt Nam has planted close to 770 million trees between 2021 and 2023, exceeding the plan by 121 per cent, heard a conference in the central province of Quảng Trị on Friday.

The event, held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), reviewed the first three years of implementing the Prime Minister’s initiative on planting one billion trees in the 2021-25 period.

Accordingly, 344.5 million trees were planted in a scattered manner and the remainders in concentrated areas.

The total capital mobilised to implement the initiative over the past three years came to nearly VNĐ9.5 trillion (US$387.83 million), of which 23.8 per cent were sourced from State budget and the rest from the public and other sources.

Provinces excelling in implementing the initiative include Lào Cai and Phú Thọ in the northern region, which planted 61 and 52 million trees, respectively. Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta province of Long An contributed 45 million trees, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai 37 million, and the central province of Nghệ An 34 million.

In the 2024-25 phase, the goal is to grow 492 million more trees, including 98,210 hectares of newly planted forests equivalent to over 216 million trees.

According to the MARD’s Việt Nam Administration of Forestry (VNFOREST), the project faces challenges, including a shrinking land fund for new forest planting and slow allocation of investment capital for annual forest development.

Concluding the conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Quốc Trí suggested units and localities involved review and assess the results achieved so far and continue planting trees according to the approved plan. It is also necessary to promote public awareness and participation in the work, he said, highlighting the importance of flexibility and proactiveness in the implementation of the initiative. — VNS