Military aircraft crash pilot recalls life-and-death moments

QUẢNG NAM — Three days following the military aircraft crash in the central province of Quảng Nam, Captain Đỗ Tiến Đức, the aircraft pilot, has recalled the life-and-death moments when his aircraft suffered a sudden loss of control.

Captain Đức, leader of Squadron 1, Fighter Squadron 929 of the Air Defence and Air Force Division 372, managed to divert the Su-22 aircraft away from residential areas before safely parachuting out. This action prevented the scattering of debris from the crash and minimised potential human and property damages.

Currently, Captain Đức has recovered and continues to undergo health monitoring at Military Hospital 17 of the Military Region 5.

Captain Đức recalled at noon on January 9, after completing the routine training flight, he received the order to return to the airport for landing. He was piloting the aircraft, adjusting the spacing with the other planes in the formation for a direct landing at Đà Nẵng Airport.

However, during the landing approach, a malfunction occurred, preventing the plane from landing. He immediately reported to the flight command.

After multiple checks on engine parameters and continuous reporting, he determined it was unsafe to land and decided to eject.

Captain Đức quickly observed the densely populated residential area ahead and the open fields and less-crowded area on his left. The aircraft's altitude and speed were decreasing.

Following the command to avoid the densely populated area, he steered the plane to the left. While continuously reporting and checking parameters, Captain Đức tried to maintain altitude and slow down the speed to minimise the impact with the ground and avoid scattering debris upon landing.

As the altitude and speed approached the limits for parachute ejection, Captain Đức made his decision to parachute out.

The entire incident took less than 30 seconds, and any delay in ejecting could have posed a danger to the pilot's life.

With his 15 years of flying experience, Captain Đức knew this situation was extremely dangerous.

"I knew that ejecting earlier would be safer, but at that moment, my concern was not for myself but ensuring the safety of the people below,” he said.

“After a successful parachute landing, I still worried about the possibility of the debris scattering and hurting people or causing damage. It was only about 20 minutes later, after hearing the local chairman announce there were no casualties, that I felt relieved," he shared.

A touching moment for the pilot was when he was still dazed after landing, an elderly woman rushed in to inquire about his well-being. After finding no injuries, the woman finally felt reassured.

Captain Đức said Điện Bàn Town used to be a revolutionary base, so local people had a special bond with the soldiers.

Colonel Lê Tuấn Nghĩa, the commander of Fighter Squadron 929, the Air Defence and Air Force Division 372, recalled that before the incident occurred, the flight command reminded the pilot to remain calm and check engine parameters and related systems.

After grasping all the parameters, the flight command assisted the pilot in executing the emergency procedures according to the pilot's manual.

When the pilot followed all the steps but couldn't restore the engine and systems to working condition, the flight command ordered the pilot to steer towards an open area without residents and perform the ejection.

Colonel Nghĩa also said that after the incident, the squadron coordinated with military forces and local authorities to secure the crash site. The unit assessed the damages to local people and developed a plan to rectify the consequences.

As of now, the unit is repairing homes affected by the incident.

Captain Đức ejected at a location approximately 19 km south of the runway in Điện Nam Trung Commune, Điện Bàn Town in Quảng Nam Province.

Debris scattered in the area, causing damage to a nearby house, with a resident nearby sustaining minor injuries from flying debris. He received treatment at Vĩnh Đức General Hospital.

The Air Defence and Air Force Command has directed relevant agencies to collaborate with local authorities to continue the investigation. — VNS