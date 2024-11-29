Việt Nam applies new technology to improve treatment of leukaemia and haematology

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's health sector has mastered many new techniques in treating leukaemia and haematological diseases, especially new therapies related to cell therapy.

Participants heard at the National Scientific Conference on Hematology and Blood Transfusion organised by the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) and the Vietnam Association of Hematology and Blood Transfusion in Hà Nội on November 28.

The event was attended by 1,600 leading domestic and international experts and scientists in the field of haematology and blood transfusion.

Speaking at the event, NIHBT Director Nguyễn Hà Thanh said that the haematology and blood transfusion industry has recently approached international standards for blood transfusion in applying new techniques to diagnose and treat haematological diseases as well as ensure blood transfusion safety.

Thanh said that the NIHBT has earned many achievements in stem cell transplantation, which requires complex techniques and tissue from many different stem cell sources. The treatment of post-transplant complications has also achieved great progress, giving patients a new chance at life.

"The NIHBT alone has successfully performed 660 stem cell transplants and successfully transferred autologous stem cell transplant techniques to many hospitals across the country, helping patients access this modern treatment method," Thanh said.

In its treatment work, the NIHBT has continued to develop expertise and apply advances in world medicine. Thanks to continuously updating treatment regimens, including the use of new and targeted drugs and improving blood transfusion efficiency, the quality of treatment for haematological diseases is getting better and better, according to Thanh.

The Institute has made breakthroughs in its blood transfusion work, increasing blood donation mobilisation, building blood donor sources and coordinating and ensuring blood transfusion safety nationwide. As a result, the rate of voluntary blood donors has reached over 97 per cent of the country's total donors.

In the future, the haematology and blood transfusion industry will focus on developing advanced new techniques, such as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, cell therapy such as CAR-T therapy and targeted treatment with new drugs. These are much more precise and effective treatments than traditional methods, helping to improve the quality of life for patients, Thanh said.

The conference focused discussion on the fields of clinical haematology, paraclinical haematology, genetics and molecular biology, blood transfusion, stem cells, thalassemia, haemophilia and blood coagulation.

In particular, five international experts presented reports updating knowledge on issues of stem cell transplantation from extracorporeal umbilical cord blood, targeted treatment, thrombosis and bleeding complications related to pacemaker implantation and cerebrovascular intervention.

The event aims to improve knowledge and skills and update scientific research in the field of haematology and blood transfusion. It is also an opportunity for domestic and international scientists to meet, exchange expertise, and present thematic reports with an overview of new research in the field. — VNS