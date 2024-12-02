'Bright Tomorrow' Fund brings hope and belief to cancer patients

HÀ NỘI — Cancer was becoming a major burden in countries around the world, especially in low- and middle-income countries, said Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan at an art performance to raise support fund for poor cancer patients.

The meaningful programme was held on Sunday evening in Hà Nội by the ‘Bright Tomorrow’ Fund under the Ministry of Health.

In Việt Nam, more than 180,000 new cancer cases are reported per year, of which more than 120,000 die from cancer.

Minister Lan informed that in recent years, the cancer sector in Việt Nam had made remarkable progress, contributing to the cause of protecting, caring for and improving the people's health.

"Currently, the cure rate of some cancer types in domestic hospitals is on par with advanced countries in the region and the world,” she said.

“Another great advantage for cancer patients is that most tests, chemicals, radiotherapy and surgeries are fully or partially covered by health insurance,” said Lan.

With extremely expensive costs, poor cancer patients face a lot of difficulties, and many cannot access or afford advanced treatments without timely financial support.

In some cases, medical staff have to call for funds to provide cancer patients with money for medicines, food, accommodation, and travel.

"As those who are directly responsible for protecting, caring for and improving people's health, we are truly heartbroken to see many children permanently leaving their studies and unable to continue treatment due to their difficult family circumstances," said Minister Lan.

The ‘Bright Tomorrow’ Fund was established to help poor cancer patients.

Up to now, the fund has become a trusted address, a great source of motivation to help the patients continue treatment, and continue to live and live healthily.

With the desire to spread humane ideas, the ‘Bright Tomorrow’ Fund has built effective connections, creating great influence in the community.

The Vietnamese health minister emphasised that the activities and programmes worth more than VNĐ2 trillion (US$78.8 million) for poor cancer patients and children over the past 13 years are impressive and meaningful, and also affirm the very correct and accurate direction of the health sector when founding the fund.

In 2024 alone, the fund received more than VNĐ17 billion ($669,200) in donations from people, organisations and enterprises, as well as with medicine support worth more than VNĐ810 billion ($31.8 million).

All have brought invaluable spiritual medicine, helping poor patients gain more hope, determination and faith, have more conditions for treatment and return to a healthy life with their families, said Lan.

The art performance and fund-raising programme for poor cancer patients encouraged the spirit, help patients have confidence in their treatment journey, and share the difficulties they face.

The programme called for cooperation and spreading love in the community.

At the event, touching stories about the resilient journey of the "cancer warriors" were told, demonstrating the strong spirit and will of the patients, deeply inspiring, bringing faith and strength to those who are bearing the challenge of cancer.

Speaking at the event, Đỗ Văn Chiến, Politburo member, Chairman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, highly appreciated the health ministry for understanding and sympathising with cancer patients with prestige and love.

The ‘Bright Tomorrow’ Fund has shown humanity of the Vietnamese people.

“As we all see, many cancer patients are poor and need support from the community and society. I hope that individuals and organisations in the country and abroad, foreigners living and working in Việt Nam, to take action to help poor cancer patients, so that they will have more faith in life,” he said.

The QR code to give support to the fund is available on the website ngaymaituoisang.vn. — VNS