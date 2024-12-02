Hà Nội's agriculture sector striving for milestones on a new journey

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development last week celebrated the 70th anniversary of its establishment (November 30, 1954 - 2024) and received the First-Class Labour Order.

Reflecting on the 70-year journey of construction and development, Nguyễn Xuân Đại, the department head, stressed that the continuous growth and significant contributions of agriculture and rural development have played a key role in Hà Nội City's development and improved the lives of its residents, particularly farmers.

This proud legacy serves as a foundation for Hà Nội's agriculture and rural development sector to overcome challenges and achieve new milestones in its journey forward.

Over the past 70 years, alongside the nation's agricultural growth, Hà Nội's agriculture and rural development sector has seen remarkable progress. In 2023, its agricultural production value exceeded VNĐ59 trillion (US$2.3 billion), eight times higher than in 2008, placing it first among the localities in the Red River Delta and third nationwide.

Hà Nội currently boasts the highest number of specialised farming areas in the country, with high-tech agricultural products accounting for 46 per cent of the city's total agricultural production value, along with over 2,700 One Commune-One Product (OCOP) items.

At the same time, the capital city has been collaborating with other localities and regions to strongly develop product consumption linkage chains, thereby enhancing the added value of agricultural products.

The annual growth rate of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries has averaged 3.03 per cent, surpassing the targets set by the municipal authorities. Notably, Hà Nội's rural development programme also stands out as a national highlight.

Hà Nội is approaching its goal of becoming a city of new-style rural areas, as four districts - Đông Anh, Gia Lâm, Hoài Đức, and Thanh Trì - are achieving advanced new rural standards. Thanh Trì District was officially recognised as meeting advanced new rural standards in 2023.

Building on its 70-year legacy, the sector aims to develop a multi-value, green agriculture system, promoting circular economy principles tied to global agricultural value chains, industrial processing, and sustainable rural-urban integration, Đại said.

The focus is on transforming rural areas into “places worth living,” emphasising cultural preservation, ecological agriculture, and experiential tourism.

By 2030, Hà Nội aims for 50 per cent of districts to meet advanced new rural standards and 30 per cent to meet exemplary standards, with rural residents earning an average of VNĐ120 million ($4,700) a year or more.

As it transitions from traditional agricultural production to an agriculture-based economy, Hà Nội plans to create higher-value products that cater to global consumer expectations for aesthetics and sustainability, as outlined in the Sustainable Agricultural Development Strategy (2021-2030, Vision to 2050), Đại said.

At the ceremony, Politburo Member and Hà Nội Party Secretary Bùi Thị Minh Hoài presented the First-Class Labour Order to the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến highlighted Hà Nội's role as not only a political and cultural centre but also a key contributor to national agriculture. He expressed hope that Hà Nội would continue to lead in sustainable rural development, high-tech agricultural applications, and rural tourism, while showcasing the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Hà Nội People's Committee Chairman Trần Sỹ Thanh praised the agriculture and development sector's achievements, while underscoring that the sector is facing simultaneously major challenges and opportunities, especially given the need for sustainable development, climate change adaptation, and the demands of environmental protection.

The mayor of Hà Nội urged continued efforts in restructuring the sector to promote comprehensive, multi-value agriculture linked to modern urban development and enhanced rural living standards. — VNS