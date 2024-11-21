Hà Nội prepares for temperature drop as cold front approaches

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội and northern localities are bracing for a temperature dip due to an approaching cold front, with some areas expected to experience near-freezing conditions. While mountainous regions could see temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius, the capital is forecast to remain between 17 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius during the peak of the cold spell.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), the cold air mass arriving around November 27 will lead to sharp declines in temperatures across northern Việt Nam. In Hà Nội, temperatures are expected to range from 17 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius during the day, dropping further to as low as 16 degrees Celsius by November 29-30. Mountainous areas, such as Lạng Sơn, may see lows between 11 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of frost in the highest altitudes if temperatures plunge further.

The intensified cold air mass will also impact marine conditions, particularly in the Gulf of Tonkin, where strong winds are expected to reach levels 6-7 on the Beaufort scale, producing waves as high as four metres. Authorities are cautioning vessels operating in the area to exercise vigilance.

The effects of the cold front will extend beyond northern provinces.

From November 22 to 24, central provinces like Thừa Thiên Huế and Bình Định will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated areas seeing very heavy downpours. From November 27, Hà Tĩnh to Bình Định may see continued showers and occasional thunderstorms. In these areas, temperatures will hover between 19 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, southern Việt Nam is expected to remain warmer, with daytime temperatures ranging from 20 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, unaffected by the cold air sweeping through the north.

As the cold front intensifies, authorities are urging residents to take precautions, especially the elderly, children and those with underlying health conditions who are at higher risk of cold-related ailments. Schools are being advised to implement measures to ensure students stay warm during the cold mornings.

Farmers in frost-prone regions are encouraged to safeguard crops and livestock, as the sharp temperature drop poses risks to agricultural productivity.

With temperatures set to remain low until at least the end of November, residents are advised to stay updated on weather developments and take proactive steps to mitigate the cold’s impact. — VNS