Rare green sea turtle released in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — A rare green sea turtle, weighing nearly 20kg, was successfully rescued and released back into the ocean by the Cồn Cỏ Island Marine Reserve Management Board on Wednesday.

Locals discovered the turtle earlier that morning at Cửa Việt Beach in Gio Linh District, entangled in a fishing net and struggling to move. Recognising its endangered status, they promptly reported the sighting to local authorities.

Volunteers from the marine reserve quickly arrived to assess the turtle’s condition. They carefully removed the fishing net before releasing the turtle into its natural habitat. Identified as “Chelonia mydas,” the green sea turtle is listed as an endangered and critically protected species in Việt Nam’s Red Data Book.

The Cồn Cỏ Marine Reserve has led sea turtle conservation, working closely with local authorities and communities to protect these vulnerable creatures. Through education campaigns and rescue efforts, the reserve has enhanced awareness and contributed significantly to preserving marine biodiversity in the region.

This successful rescue highlights the importance of community involvement in wildlife conservation and the ongoing efforts to safeguard endangered species in Việt Nam. — VNS