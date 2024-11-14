Hà Nội requires comprehensive emission data to develop effective air pollution control plan

HÀ NỘI — Experts have raised concerns over Hà Nội’s rising air pollution, emphasising the need for comprehensive data and updates on emission sources to identify the causes and extent of the city’s air quality issues.

This information is essential to develop effective plans to address pollution and hold responsible parties accountable, they said.

Air pollution in Hà Nội has become a significant public concern, particularly in light of claims that it is, on some days, one of the most polluted cities in the world. This situation demands urgent and coordinated measures from authorities to control and mitigate pollution, which poses serious health risks to the community.

Alarming air quality levels

According to Hà Nội’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment, air pollution typically worsens between October and April.

Recent monitoring results from VN-Air Quality Index indicated that over 30 per cent of days in a year show poor or very poor air quality.

The average annual PM2.5 concentration in Hà Nội is nearly double the national technical standard. Transportation is the largest contributor to PM2.5 emissions, accounting for 50-70 per cent, followed by industrial production at 14-23 per cent, with the remainder from agricultural and residential sources.

Data from the air quality tracking applications VN AIR (managed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment) and moitruongthudo.vn (run by the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment) confirmed that the capital is entering its peak air pollution season. Measurements from many monitoring stations indicate air quality indices ranging from poor to very poor.

Notably, in October, Hà Nội experienced four significant air pollution episodes, typically between 7am and 11am, marked by dense fog and fine particulate matter that clouded the sky. The air quality was particularly severe in districts with high traffic density, such as Bắc Từ Liêm, Cầu Giấy, Thanh Xuân, Hoàn Kiếm and Đống Đa.

Air quality index readings during these times ranged from 101 to 177, with PM2.5 levels tens of times higher than the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended limits.

Medical experts warned that prolonged exposure to high PM2.5 levels can severely impact public health. It increases the risk of respiratory conditions such as pneumonia, bronchitis and asthma, while elevating the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases, stroke and lung cancer.

The city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment cited multiple factors affecting air quality, including the city’s urban population and emissions from 17 industrial zones, around 1,300 craft villages, and more than 7.8 million vehicles. Each day, Hà Nội consumes approximately 80 million kWh of electricity and millions of litres of fuel, compounded by the burning of agricultural byproducts and spontaneous waste disposal.

Climate change, fragmented urban planning without integrated environmental solutions and limited public awareness are significant challenges for sustainable urban development. Although Hà Nội has begun tracking emission sources, slow implementation of pollution control measures has resulted in persistent and rising pollution levels.

Efforts to improve the environment

Chairman of the Việt Nam Clean Air Network, Hoàng Dương Tùng, emphasised that Hà Nội needs comprehensive data and updated information on pollution sources, identifying causes and pollution levels clearly. This will enable the city to develop effective action plans and publicise the responsibilities of polluting parties.

Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Nguyễn Minh Tấn, said that Hà Nội is actively working to reduce environmental pollution.

Hà Nội’s Air Quality Management Plan for 2030, with a vision for 2035, specifies tasks and prioritises actions to mitigate sources of air pollution. These include the stable operation of an automated air quality monitoring system, urging localities to curb rice straw burning and waste incineration, and regulating traffic flow at congestion points.

Hà Nội aims to significantly reduce air pollution, ensuring good to moderate air quality (as per the VN-AQI) for at least 75 per cent of days each year. The city also targets a 20 per cent reduction in PM2.5 emissions from major pollution sources by cutting PM2.5 emissions by about 6,200 tonnes compared to 2019 levels.

The department is collaborating with domestic and international experts to create a pollution source inventory plan, build a database for research and establish an air pollution monitoring and alert system. This system will promptly inform residents, reducing reliance on unverified information that could cause public concern.

Experts suggest that Hà Nội should implement comprehensive solutions to improve air quality, focusing on deploying smart traffic management, revising policies to continue subsidising public transportation and supporting loans to invest in clean-energy buses and an expanded elevated train system. These measures would reduce emissions and enhance air quality.

Chairman of Hà Nội’s People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh recently instructed departments, sectors and localities to address waste collection and transport violations to avoid affecting urban aesthetics. Districts must develop waste collection plans with appropriate routes and schedules to prevent accumulation and avoid peak hour traffic.

Hà Nội’s People’s Committee is currently gathering feedback on a draft resolution that defines criteria, conditions and procedures for designating Low Emission Zones (LEZs) in the city, in accordance with the 2024 Capital Law.

Starting in 2025, Hà Nội plans to pilot LEZs to restrict polluting vehicles in designated areas. These zones, where air pollution levels are high, will require vehicles to meet stringent emission standards. Non-compliant vehicles will face restrictions or fees.

The draft includes five criteria for identifying LEZs, which would also be the areas limiting polluting vehicles. Within these zones, traffic and economic measures will be applied to reduce air pollution.

By 2030, Hà Nội aims to gradually phase out motorcycles in certain urban districts, replace old, unsafe motorcycles with low emissions alternatives, and restrict diesel cars and motorcycles in specific areas. The city also encourages replacing diesel buses with electric buses.

Additionally, the city plans to introduce regulations to encourage investment in urban railways, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), monorails and buses through public-private partnerships (PPP), he said. — VNS