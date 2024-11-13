World Heritage Committee requests reports on new tourism, residential developments in Hạ Long Bay area

QUẢNG NINH — The World Heritage Committee (WHC) has requested the two northern provinces of Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng to report on several issues related to the protection and coordination of management of the world natural heritage site Hạ Long Bay.

A concluding report at a recent session in India revealed that the WHC has asked the two localities to give an account on environmental protection, landscape preservation, and coordinated management within the bay.

The WHC welcomed the extension of Hạ Long Bay (Quảng Ninh) to include the Cát Bà Archipelago (Hải Phòng), but noted that the submitted report on Cát Bà was limited in information. It called for an integrated management approach between Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng for the combined Hạ Long Bay – Cát Bà Archipelago heritage site.

Expressing concern about new tourism development projects and coastal residential areas in Hạ Long area, the WHC remarked these could impact the heritage’s outstanding universal value. It requested detailed information from local authorities on all planned development projects within the heritage area, including the buffer zone and nearby areas that might affect the site’s outstanding value.

While the WHC appreciated Quảng Ninh's efforts to address waste and other environmental issues affecting the heritage site, it noted continued third-party reports of water pollution in the area.

Additionally, the WHC emphasised the need for both regions to promptly submit a detailed zoning map for the Hạ Long Bay – Cát Bà Archipelago World Natural Heritage site. This map should clarify land use and include a comprehensive management framework covering the heritage area, buffer zones and the broader surrounding areas.

The WHC also urged local authorities to expedite the carrying capacity assessment to enhance the Sustainable Tourism Development Strategy and establish an Integrated Visitor Management System as soon as possible. — VNS