Balcony solar project kicks off to support sustainable urban energy in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — A new project promoting compact solar energy systems for households was officially launched this week in HCM City, marking a step forward in Việt Nam’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable urban energy.

The 'Balcony Solar Systems for Việt Nam' (BSS4VN) project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development under the develoPPP programme and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). It is a public-private partnership with Vietnamese and international companies including Phúc Khang Corporation, SolarBK, REEPRO, Energy365 and others.

Inspired by Germany’s growing balcony solar market, which saw more than 800,000 units installed in 2024 alone, the BSS4VN project aims to introduce this model in Việt Nam. The compact systems can be easily installed on balconies, providing households with clean, affordable electricity while reducing pressure on the national grid.

The first pilot installation will be at Diamond Lotus Riverside, a green-certified residential complex developed by Phúc Khang Mitsubishi Corporation Holding. Each balcony solar system is expected to generate about 52kWh per month—roughly 17 per cent of the average household's electricity demand in HCM City. The estimated payback period is six years or less.

With Việt Nam’s electricity demand growing by around 10 per cent annually, especially in urban areas, decentralised energy solutions such as balcony solar are seen as a practical and scalable option. The model supports the national Power Development Plan VIII, which encourages self-produced and self-consumed solar power.

From now until April 2027, BSS4VN will install up to 100 pilot units in various types of housing across HCM City. It will also develop policy recommendations, explore business models and organise community workshops to raise awareness.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of Phúc Khang Corporation Lưu Thị Thanh Mẫu said the project reflected a broader commitment to green living. “Balcony solar is not just a technical solution — it’s part of a sustainable lifestyle we are promoting,” she said.

Markus Bissel, GIZ Project Director, added: “This model has proven success in Germany and we believe it offers great potential for Việt Nam’s urban communities.” — VNS