A new plant species discovered in central Việt Nam

QUẢNG TRỊ — A new plant species in the Begonia family, Begonia laxiflora, has been found in the dense evergreen forests of the Đakrông Nature Reserve in the central province of Quảng Trị.

Experts from the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Biodiversity Conservation Activity, in collaboration with scientists from the Institute of Ecology and Biological Resources (IEBR) and Đakrông Nature Reserve, had helped identify the plant species and said the new plant represents an important addition to the rich biodiversity of the Annamites, Việt Nam.

"The discovery of the new species Begonia laxiflora in the Dakrông Nature Reserve is the result of our long-term commitment to conserving biodiversity in this region. As a convergence point of Việt Nam's major plant hubs, we believe that with the right investment, the number of species added to the reserve—and new species to science—will continue to increase significantly. We are dedicated to protecting Việt Nam's rare plant species and unique ecosystems, making a positive contribution to preserving our natural heritage for future generations,” said Trương Quang Trung, Director of Đakrông Nature Reserve.

Begonia laxiflora was found growing on granite rocky steep slopes along streams. Distinguished by its elongated inflorescences and glabrous capsule, scientists say that the species contributes to our understanding of Việt Nam’s plant diversity.

“USAID is committed to supporting the Government of Việt Nam to conserve its globally important biodiversity; this discovery is a signal of our fruitful cooperation in improvement of protected area management with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and provincial governments.” said Annie Wallace, Director of Office of Climate Change, Energy and Environment, USAID Vietnam.

Nick Cox, Chief of Party of USAID’s Biodiversity Conservation Activity, implemented by WWF, said: “It is highly likely that the Annamites will continue to yield many new species of plants and animals for years to come. What is vitally important is that the protection of these forest areas continues to be improved, building on the commitment from the Government of Việt Nam and the support of the US Government via USAID.” — VNS