National Environmental Protection Plan ensures high quality living environment

HÀ NỘI — The National Environmental Protection Plan is urging more public awareness and community engagement, along with more investment, in order to protect the natural beauty and ecology of the country.

The details for the period 2021-30, with a vision towards 2050, sets a goal for Việt Nam’s environment to achieve high quality by 2050, ensuring a clean and healthy living environment for its people.

It sets out how to effectively conserve biodiversity and maintain ecological balance, proactively address climate change and promote a society that develops harmoniously with nature.

It also aims to drive the country to a sustainable development through a green transition based on establishment of a circular economy, a green economy, and a low-carbon economy, while ensuring environmental security.

The plan was announced by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment late last week.

In his speech at the event, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành said that it was built based on environmental protection principles.

He also emphasised a key guiding principle that: “Economic development should never come at the expense of the environment.”

Thành said the plan stressed the importance of respecting natural laws and promoting economic growth through green, circular and low-carbon economy models to minimise waste and achieve a net-zero emission target by 2050.

The plan ensured flexibility and openness, addressing environmental challenges early and proactively, he said.

The plan is designed to prevent, control and rectify pollution, improve environmental quality and protect ecologically sensitive areas to limit negative impacts on both the environment and human health.

Thành said there were specific targets identified across four key areas, consisting of environmental zoning, nature and biodiversity conservation, waste treatment facilities, as well as the environmental monitoring and an early warning network.

The plan also outlines key initiatives to implement the National Environmental Protection Strategy until 2030, with a vision towards 2050, and to enforce the provisions of the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection.

Tasks, solutions

To achieve the goals, specific tasks are identified, including preventing and minimising environmental impacts from socio-economic development activities, managing household and industrial solid waste, hazardous waste, improving overall environmental quality, strengthening conservation of nature and biodiversity, and encouraging the adoption of sustainable growth models.

The solutions to achieve the goals include raising public awareness and enhancing community engagement, refining mechanisms, policies and legal systems related to environmental protection, streamlining administrative procedures and strengthening the enforcement of environmental laws, along with increasing financial investment in environmental initiatives.

Additionally, other solutions consist of leveraging scientific research, technological innovation and digital transformation, developing infrastructure, monitoring networks and environmental data systems, and fostering international cooperation on environmental protection.

There are a number of specific solutions that encouraged the application of clean technologies, efficient use of raw materials, fuel and energy, alongside promoting the digital transition and the adoption of the best available technologies to implement the tasks.

The plan also recommends the use of advanced, environmentally friendly waste treatment technologies, including energy recovery from waste, which aligned with the development of a circular economy.

Currently, the ministry is gathering feedback from relevant ministries, sectors and localities on the draft schedule to deploy the plan before submitting it to the Prime Minister for approval.

The draft schedule outlines a clear roadmap for implementing specific projects, detailing the timeline for each programme from now until 2030.

It also defines the methods, resources and coordination mechanisms between ministries, sectors and local authorities to ensure effective implementation at all stages.

Funding sources for implementing the tasks will include both State budget and other legally available funds.

It encourages private sector investment in environmental communication and education, nature and biodiversity conservation, as well as in maintaining environmental monitoring systems and investing in infrastructure for national and regional waste treatment facilities.

Thành said to fulfil the goals of the national environmental protection plan required proactive and committed participation from all levels of Government, ministries, local authorities, as well as the active involvement of organisations, communities and every citizen. VNS