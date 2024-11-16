Việt Nam proactively prepares for EUDR despite EU postponement

HÀ NỘI — The European Union (EU) has postponed the enforcement of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) to December 31, 2025, aiming to ensure the sustainable management of imports and exports that do not contribute to deforestation or forest degradation.

Under the EUDR, certain agricultural products imported into or exported from the EU must not lead to deforestation or, in the case of wood, forest degradation after December 31, 2020. All products must also adhere to relevant national laws.

At a workshop titled “Technical exchange on EUDR and deforestation-free value chains”, held on Friday, Tô Việt Châu, deputy director general of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, underscored Việt Nam's unwavering commitment to EUDR compliance despite the extended timeline.

“Although the European Commission is considering postponing the date in which EUDR is applied, Việt Nam will not delay its preparation and adaptation progress to the regulation’s requirements. This demonstrates our strong commitment to building sustainable, deforestation-free supply chains and meeting international standards," Châu said.

Việt Nam’s active approach, he added, would cement its position as a responsible, transparent, and sustainable supplier of agricultural products in the global market.

Dr Rui Ludovino, first counsellor of Climate Action, Environment, Employment and Social Policies at the EUD to Việt Nam, elaborated on the reasons for the extension, explaining that the EUDR, initially set to take effect in December 2024, could now be deferred until December 2025 for large enterprises and June 2026 for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"With the proposed extra 12 months of preparation, the EU wants to make sure that all businesses, third countries and other stakeholders have more time to prepare and get ready for EUDR implementation.”

The postponement seeks to ensure smooth and consistent compliance across global supply chains. However, the extension will not alter the law’s objectives or key provisions, which were approved by EU legislators.

Dr Ludovino further assured that the EU remains committed to supporting stakeholders in Việt Nam by providing essential tools and information to facilitate EUDR compliance.

Việt Nam has taken significant steps to align with the EUDR, with both central and local governments actively preparing to support stakeholders in building legal, deforestation-free supply chains.

Through the EUDR Engagement Project, the EUD to Việt Nam has worked closely with Vietnamese partners to facilitate dialogue on EUDR requirements.

Meanwhile, experts from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) introduced innovative tools such as traceability systems, forest monitoring technologies, and a digital public infrastructure (DPI).

These technologies combine agricultural and forestry product traceability with forest monitoring systems, ensuring that imports to the EU comply with EUDR regulations. Mobile devices equipped with Google Maps and computers will provide the necessary data for these systems.

For farms in Việt Nam identified as entirely agricultural land, EUDR compliance will not be required. However, any land containing forested areas must adhere to sustainable forest management practices, and timber from such land will be barred from entering the market.

The integration of these systems is set to enhance trust and control throughout supply chains, highlighting the growing emphasis on transparency and sustainability in agricultural commodities.

The EUDR targets businesses, not nations or individual producers, marking a shift from voluntary guidelines to a rigorous legal framework. It mandates that companies importing goods into the EU market demonstrate full accountability, a GIZ expert said. — VNS