Thousands of wildlife traps removed at Bạch Mã National Park

November 14, 2024 - 09:42
These patrols discovered 92 locations with wildlife traps, removed over 1,300 snares, and dismantled 72 unauthorised camps.

 

A  forest ranger conducts a daily patrol at Bạch Mã National Parkin the central province of Thừa Thiên–Huế. VNA/VNS Photo Đỗ Trưởng

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — Forest rangers at Bạch Mã National Park in Thừa Thiên–Huế province have discovered and dismantled 92 snare sites, removed thousands of traps, and cleared several illegal camps in the park’s forests.

Nguyễn Vũ Linh, Director of Bạch Mã National Park, reported that 459 patrols have been conducted across entry points and sensitive areas to safeguard forest resources and biodiversity. These patrols identified over 1,300 snares, dismantled 72 illegal camps, and documented three cases for investigation, including two involving illegal logging and one in which three homemade guns were seized and handed to local authorities.

Spanning over 37,420 hectares across Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Nam provinces, Bạch Mã is a biodiversity hotspot with 2,421 plant and 1,728 animal species, many endangered. Recent surveys recorded 47 ground-dwelling mammal and bird species.

Rangers are set to intensify patrols and enforce regulations in collaboration with law enforcement to deter illegal activities. Recent sightings of rare animals, including a greater hog badger near the old Bạch Mã post office, suggest a gradual recovery of the park's biodiversity. "We will continue to strengthen our patrols to prevent wildlife hunting," Linh stated. — VNS

Environment

Bình Phước: wild pangolin handed over to forest rangers

Pangolins are the most trafficked animal in the world. Việt Nam is home to two pangolin species, namely Sunda and Chinese (Manis pentadactyla), both listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List. They are facing the threat of extinction.

