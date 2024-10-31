Northern region to experience first cold weather of this winter

HÀ NỘI — A strong cold spell is expected to intensify around next Monday, bringing scattered rain and a likelihood that the northern region will experience its first snap of lower temperatures.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that would mark the inaugural cold weather of this winter, arriving nearly ten days earlier than usual.

Forecasts indicate daytime temperatures across the northern region would range from 20 to 24 degrees Celsius, dropping to 16 to 20 degrees Celsius at night and in the early morning.

In higher mountainous areas such as Mẫu Sơn in Lạng Sơn Province, Đồng Văn in Hà Giang and Sa Pa in Lào Cai, temperatures could fall below 15 degrees Celsius.

The centre also said that from mid-December, widespread severe cold weather is expected.

Under the influence of the La Niña phenomenon, the occurrence of frost and freezing conditions could not be ruled out as temperatures decrease.

The centre also reported that a cold spell is currently moving towards the north.

From Friday evening, the northern region would experience a mild reinforcement of cold spell, resulting in continued cool temperatures at night and in the morning.

During the cold spell, minimum temperatures in the northern region are expected to be between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, while mountainous areas may see temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, with some locations experiencing lows below 15 degrees Celsius.

In Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An provinces, the minimum temperatures are projected to range from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Along with the cold spell, from Friday night, the Gulf of Tonkin will see northeast winds strengthen to force 6, with gusts of up to 7-8, causing rough seas with wave heights of 1.5 to 2.5 metres.

In the northern part of the East Sea, from Saturday, northeast winds are expected to increase to force 6, with gusts reaching 7-8, leading to rough seas and wave heights of 2 to 3.5 metres.— VNS