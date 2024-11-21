Ba Vì sets a new standard for green countryside

HÀ NỘI — Nestled on the outskirts of Hà Nội, Ba Vì District is turning heads with its vibrant rural transformation, driven by an initiative that has brought its communities together under a common goal: creating a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful countryside.

The district’s 'Building and maintaining bright, green, clean, beautiful, and safe villages' movement is reshaping rural life.

Spearheaded by local authorities and embraced by residents, the campaign has revitalised Ba Vì’s landscape while enhancing the quality of life for its people.

Ba Vì’s journey towards new-style rural development began with a clear focus on environmental sanitation and community engagement.

Take Tản Hồng Commune, for instance. Its streets have become a showcase of rural charm. Immaculate roads, lined with flowering plants and shaded by lush hedges, are now complemented by colourful flags and floral displays.

The results are a testament to the collective effort of local residents.

“Our seven villages now have 149 clean and beautiful alleys,” said Phương Văn Liểu, Party Secretary of Tản Hồng Commune.

“At night, streetlights brighten the way, making the alleys safe and welcoming. This campaign has not only beautified our commune, but also improved transportation and economic opportunities, bringing us closer as a community.”

In Đông Quang Commune, creativity has played a key role in the transformation.

Residents were encouraged to paint murals on new walls and whitewash older structures, giving the village a vibrant and inviting atmosphere. These artistic efforts have brightened the community and reinforced a shared sense of pride.

“Residents have contributed not just time but also funds, plants, and materials like paint and lighting,” said Đỗ Quang Trung, vice chairman of Ba Vì District People’s Committee.

“Their participation has brought flower-lined roads, green spaces, and mural-adorned walls to life, and even helped tidy up electrical and telecom wires.”

Communes such as Vạn Thắng, Phong Vân, Phú Cường, and Yên Bài have also embraced the movement, making similar strides in improving their local environments.

The movement’s impact goes beyond physical improvements. Social contributions have surged, with residents donating funds and labour to support the initiative.

In Phú Châu Commune, nearly VNĐ400 million (US$15,700) was raised in the first half of 2024 alone to beautify the village and improve sanitation.

The local leader said that the most significant accomplishment of the movement was not merely the funds raised, but the way it had inspired residents to take greater responsibility for their environment and community.

The initiative has inspired additional models, such as the 'Mural roads', 'Youth-managed road sections', and 'Women’s flower roads'.

Weekly events like 'Green Sundays' and 'Volunteer Sundays' see residents banding together to collect waste and keep their villages tidy.

Nguyễn Văn Chí, Deputy Chief of the Standing Office for Hà Nội’s New-Style Rural Development Programme, praised the movement for making use of the strength of Ba Vì’s residents.

“It’s about more than just clean streets or flower beds,” he said.

“This campaign has fostered a culture of environmental awareness, strengthened community bonds, and contributed significantly to Ba Vì’s goal of becoming an enhanced new-style rural district.” — VNS

*This article is published in collaboration with the Coordination Office of the new-style rural development programme in Hà Nội.