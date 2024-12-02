Coast Guard busts drug traffickers

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) in collaboration with other forces have completed 17 drug-related criminal cases this year.

The unit on November 29 held a conference in the southern province of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu to review the work in 2024 and deploy tasks for the new year.

Speaking at the conference, Major General Trần Văn Xuân, deputy political commissar of Việt Nam Coast Guard, acknowledged and commended the achievements of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command in 2024.

He asked the unit to strengthen coordination and close co-operation with relevant forces, agencies and departments of coastal provinces and cities in patrolling, controlling, searching, rescuing and overcoming the consequences of natural disasters, supporting people and fishermen in economic development associated with protecting sovereignty in seas and islands.

“The unit also needs to promote innovation within educational work and the dissemination of legal regulations to cadres, soldiers, people and fishermen,” he said.

Major General Ngô Bình Minh, Commander of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province, said that out of the 17 drug-related cases, 22 people were apprehended, and about 21 kilogrammes of cocaine and 3,225 grammes of synthetic drugs were seized.

In 2024, the unit directly arrested and handled 20 violation cases, including 24 vehicles, with a total of administrative fines and auctions of seized goods of nearly VNĐ12 billion (US$471,475).

It received, verified and processed 110 information requests on search, rescue and maritime security.

The regional coast guard also handled nine cases, rescued 13 crew members, recovered one body, provided first aid to two fishermen, and towed two vehicles.

The unit also coordinated with the people's mobilisation committees of nine provinces and cities to organise the mass mobilisation programme called "Coast Guard accompanies fishermen,” with many activities.

Via the programme, the coast guard officers updated the local people and fishermen on the current situation of the country's seas and islands, the Law on Việt Nam Coast Guard, the Fisheries Law, and efforts in fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities; and disseminated the Party's guidelines and policies, and the State's policies and laws on the sea and islands in the new context.

It also distributed more than 10,000 leaflets; presented 1,520 gifts, 8,000 notebooks, 3,000 national flags and 1,100 personal life jackets and 160 lifebuoys, 1,200 cubic metres of water and 3,000 water bottles; and provided free health check-ups and medicine to 300 people.

Two new houses were built for disadvantaged households in Phú Yên and Bình Thuận provinces.

Nine contests called “I love my homeland’s sea and islands” were organised for 91 secondary schools, attracting more than 73,300 students. A total of 560 scholarships and 155 bicycles were presented to poor students who overcame difficulties to excel in their studies.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in collaboration with Squadron 3, Anti-smuggling and Investigation Department, and Vũng Tàu City’s police forces caught red-handed a fisherman illegally storing about five grammes of methamphetamine at around 5pm on November 27 in the city’s ward 12.

The subject P.V.N, 31, of An Giang Province, stored the drugs for the purpose of reselling to addicts who are crew members on fishing boats and cargo ships in the port area.

The cases were handed over to the functional forces for further investigation.

On this occasion, the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command commended 31 collectives and 229 individuals for outstanding achievements in this year’s emulation movement.

The unit also launched a campaign to fight against all types of crime at sea, including drug-related crimes and human trafficking, as well as smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods in the period ahead of the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year), running from November 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025. — VNS