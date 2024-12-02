Đà Nẵng Int'l Airport first in country to introduce fast track service fee in 2025

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng International Airport will become the first of Việt Nam's 22 airports to pilot a fee-based priority lane service at security screening areas, starting next January.

This initiative aims to enhance the passenger experience and optimise service efficiency.

Director of Đà Nẵng International Airport, Phan Kiều Hưng, said that the service will officially begin at the T1 domestic terminal on January 1, 2025. Passengers who wish to use the priority lane at the security screening area will be required to pay a service fee.

The T1 terminal's dedicated lane for priority passengers will feature clear signage, specialised equipment, and staff trained in aviation security to ensure compliance with regulations.

The service fee for using fast track service is set at VNĐ100,000 (US$4) per passenger, excluding VAT.

The service is specifically designed for passengers with premium tickets. Eligible ticket classes include Business and Premium Economy for Vietnam Airlines, SkyBoss for Vietjet Air, Business class for Bamboo Airways, Premium Economy for Vietravel Airlines and Business and Premium Economy for Pacific Airlines.

Additionally, the service will be available to frequent flyer members holding premium-tier cards. Eligible cardholders include Million Miler and Platinum members of Vietnam Airlines, SkyJoy and SkyBoss Plus members of Vietjet Air, first-class members of Bamboo Airways and Vietravel Airlines Plus cardholders.

Hưng emphasised that the fee collection complies with regulations. Airlines that do not require priority services for their passengers will continue to allow them to use regular security lanes at no extra cost.

Currently, most airlines do not charge passengers for priority access, resulting in limited prioritisation for passengers.

The priority lane service is part of the airport's fast-track offering, classified as a non-aviation service. It will not affect the availability or quality of air transport services or alter standard aviation security procedures. The service adheres to all operational and regulatory requirements.

Passengers who opt to use the priority lane will enjoy reduced wait times and faster access to security screening. This improvement is expected to alleviate congestion at peak hours, providing a more convenient experience for travellers.

The introduction of this service is expected to generate economic benefits for airlines, enhance the quality of services offered at the airport and improve convenience for passengers. It will, it is argued, represent a significant step toward modernising Việt Nam's airport infrastructure and elevating passenger satisfaction. — VNS