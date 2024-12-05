Global melodies echo in the heart of Hà Nội

Quỳnh Anh & Lê Hương

Music touches our lives in countless ways.

It can be a shared harmony, soothing our hearts in times of joy or sorrow and can even be shared as a bond between strangers.

Like a true companion, music erases loneliness and distance, becoming an irreplaceable colour in the tapestry of life.

At Hanoi Voices (HNV) Choir, music brings together expats in Việt Nam, forming a family beyond race, gender and age.

David Elliot, an American living in Việt Nam for 40 years, joined Hanoi Voices six years ago and considers the choir his home.

He attended many large programs performed by the choir that brought him special feelings.

“It brings such a variety of music to every person in the city,” he told Việt Nam News.

“Not just classical music, but popular music, caring music and music that tells stories of life.

“This choir has been able to produce some of the most fantastic music and has entertained thousands of people over the years.

“But I couldn't do it while I was working full time. So, I stepped back from full-time teaching and I'm now available to sing in the choir.”

The choir was founded by the talented conductor and music arranger Đồng Quang Vinh who was selected as the only representative of ASEAN to attend the project 'Promoting social change through arts'.

He established the choir with the aim of singing, playing musical instruments and sharing the music with the community.

“Here, there's no limitation,” Vinh said.

“We think that music has no border, because when we are together, we enjoy it, and we hope the people around us also will enjoy what we do.”

From 14 initial members when it started in 2016, the choir now has 40 people, with 70 per cent expats.

However, the members often change because the expats in Việt Nam will come back to their hometowns after completing their work contracts.

The choir always welcomes newcomers who can bring their own, new styles.

Greta Herbert from Ireland says she is delighted she joined the choir.

“I would say it's warm, it's exciting and everybody here is just so friendly,” she said.

“Just making friends is lovely, but it's just a really nice chance to get to perform and to meet people who love music,” she shared.

To join the choir, all members need to have the ability and passion for music and they are tested during several rounds.

Conductor Đồng Quang Vinh will check vocal techniques before adding a new member.

Thanks to regular practices and professional performances, the choir has obtained high-level musical achievements at L’Espace, the French cultural centre, the Hanoi Opera House, embassies and universities.

HNV members, Brad having been in Hanoi Voices for almost a year also share his common thinking that conductor Vinh connected them closely and opened opportunities for them to perform at large stages.

“It's really amazing to be involved in a group that's really high quality,” said American Brad Weeder who joined the choir a year ago.

“It's not too much of a commitment. I'm able to work my full-time job and still do this choir as well.

“I just get great personal enjoyment out of being in a music ensemble and all of the amazing opportunities around Hà Nội to perform both with this choir, with other choirs in the city and as well as other groups like the Việt Nam Opera and Ballet.

“It's just amazing to have so many really cool opportunities that I wouldn't normally have in my home country.”

HNV has practice sessions in the evening once a week for future shows.

The choir has performed in many important official events in the capital and smaller venues for expats.

They practise and perform in other languages more than English like French, Italian, Latin, German, Korean and Spanish.

Pop, folk and jazz are genres they sing.

Conductor Vinh sometimes guides them to sing Vietnamese songs.

The members are very excited doing Vietnamese melodies such as Bèo dạt mây trôi (Water-ferns drift, clouds float), Trống cơm (Rice drum), Mùa Xuân ơi (Oh spring), Bài ca Hồ Chí Minh (The Ballad of Hồ Chí Minh) or Hello Vietnam during practice sessions.

HNV members always perform whole-heartedly and bring to audiences their best.

Through their shows, they would like to spread their love for Vietnamese culture to international friends with the spirit of 'Live in Việt Nam and be like a Vietnamese'.

They learn from other members and reference documents to reflect the true '“Vietnamese spirit'.

When each melody is sung, Vietnamese culture’s value also spreads.

“No matter how hard the pieces are, they are always willing to do that,” Conductor Vinh said.

“They are from many countries, when people are together, they always want to show that: ok, I’m from a good country. So, people always show their best.”

For foreigners, singing a Vietnamese song has always posed a unique challenge.

They must first grasp the song's meaning and, step by step, refine their pronunciation.

Yet, these challenges have never been a barrier for the choir members.

“It’s really difficult to pronounce the word correctly especially when you read it and it seems that it sounds one way and you hear it completely differently,” Greta told Việt Nam News.

“But it’s nice to have the experience to sing with other Vietnamese people in a choir, extraordinary.”

David Elliot added: “It’s hard for me to sing Vietnamese, to remember it. But I’m able to read it and in certain parts I can.

“I love Việt Nam, I love Hà Nội because for Hà Nội this is a new experience.

“My goal is to let more and more people in Hà Nội come and enjoy music and even sing along.”

The choir features Vietnamese members who serve as cultural bridges, helping expats feel at home in Vietnam. It’s also the perfect place for Vietnamese passionate about music.

“At school, I learned how to sing solo. But here in a choir, I have to listen carefully and mingle my voice with others,” Nguyễn Minh Ngọc, a Vietnamese vocal student, shared.

“I have practiced the capability to listen and sing with others rather than singing louder. Both foreigners and Vietnamese are happy to sing Vietnamese traditional songs.”

Many HNV members said that they are energised by the performances and music helps them become more powerful and look forward to the future in a positive manner

If you love singing then come and join the choir to experience a harmonious spirit! VNS