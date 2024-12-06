Polish book corner introduced at Đà Nẵng University

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city’s University of Science and Education, under the Đà Nẵng University, in co-operation with the Polish Embassy in Việt Nam, has introduced the ‘Polish Book Corner’. The initiative aims to boost exchanges between Poland and Đà Nẵng, as well as central Việt Nam, in the spheres of education, cultural exchanges and science.

The corner in Đà Nẵng was launched following a donation of a 514-book collection from the Polish Embassy in Việt Nam and is the latest in the literacy project, first started in Hà Nội, HCM City, Vinh and Hải Phòng.

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland, Piotr Frieske, expressed his honour on the development of friendship ties between Việt Nam and Poland.

The diplomat expressed delight at Poland’s culture and literature being learned by Vietnamese people and students from the University, hoping that these books will encourage them to know more about Poland, as well as promoting an overall love of reading.

“I hope and believe that by popularising books of Polish authors in Việt Nam, including multiple Nobel Prize winners, we will inspire Vietnamese students to learn more about Polish literature, Poland in general and may even inspire some to consider studying or starting careers in Poland,” the consul said.

The representative of the Polish Embassy also gave awards to 18 students for winning entries to the Polish Book Review events and 120 gifts and souvenirs to the University.

Early in 2024, Poland officially introduced its honorary consul office in the central city, which will provide diplomacy services to nine central coastal provinces and cities of Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên Huế, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi, Bình Định, Phú Yên and Đà Nẵng.

Over many decades, Poland helped Việt Nam in relic restoration in Thừa Thiên Huế, Hội An and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary.

Polish archaeologist and architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, known as ‘Kazik’ (1944-1997) made significant contributions to the preservation and restoration of the world heritage sites of the Complex of Huế Monuments, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary and Hội An Ancient Town in Quảng Nam Province.

At the time of publication 145 Polish people have registered for temporary residential status in Đà Nẵng City. VNS