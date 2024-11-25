Politics & Law
Home Society

Long delayed Đà Nẵng University project begins

November 25, 2024 - 16:16
Construction has started on a series of key infrastructure elements for Đà Nẵng University, marking the first concrete activity on site following a near 20-year delay.
A ground-breaking ceremony for construction of key technical infrastructure parts for the Đà Nẵng University which is included in the Đà Nẵng University Urban Area. Photo courtesy of Quốc Vương

ĐÀ NẴNG — Construction is underway on a series of key infrastructure projects within the Đà Nẵng University Urban Area project, which has been delayed for nearly 20 years.

Work officially began on November 25, with the first works including land levelling, building inner traffic routes, a waste water treatment station and putting in a power system, built at a cost of VNĐ300 billion (US$12 million)

The university said the construction of technical infrastructure items, or the so-called sub-project, would be put into operation in 2027 forming a framework of the Đà Nẵng University Urban Area project – one of the largest projects in central Việt Nam.

The sub-project would use 2.760 trillion in funding (US$110 million), of which $98 million in loans will come from the World Bank, making accommodation available for more than 66,000 students, lecturers and managing officials by 2035.

The Government approved the Đà Nẵng University Urban Area project on a total of 286ha in Đà Nẵng City and neighbouring Quảng Nam Province. It aims to develop the University of Đà Nẵng as part of a triangle of strategic education development which also includes Hà Nội and HCM City.

Đà Nẵng University, which is one of the top 50 universities in ASEAN, and a key human resource centre for the central and Central Highlands regions, is earmarked as a key base development of the Việt Nam-UK Institute for Research and Executive Education (VNUK), in the 2030-50 Master Plan. VNS

Society

Đà Nẵng university opens office in Japan

Đông Á University, the first private university in the central region of Việt Nam, has officially opened a representative office in Tokyo, Japan, to boost high-quality human resources and education cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan.

Society

Using AI, advanced diagnostic technologies to better control infectious diseases

The application of diagnostic technologies in the laboratory and artificial intelligence (AI) plays an increasingly important role in the fight against infectious diseases, especially new or emerging infectious diseases, Nguyễn Vũ Trung, director of the Pasteur Institute in HCM City, said at a scientific conference held in HCM City on Friday (November 22).
Society

Banning motorbikes - a complex issue

Hà Nội is facing a serious problem because of polluted air and traffic congestion. Authorities plan to limit motorbikes in inner districts after 2025 and them gradually ban reduce the number of bikes on the roads from 2030. Are motorbikes the problem? Will this help ease congestion? Watch our video and tell us your comments.
Society

Clean for a better tomorrow

"Cleaning Hoàn Kiếm Lake with Ninomiya" is a group of volunteers who clean up litter from Hoàn Kiếm Lake every Sunday morning. Inspired by the action of Tohru Ninomiya, who started this activity over 10 years ago, many banded together to act and spread this model to other areas.

