Long delayed Đà Nẵng University project begins

ĐÀ NẴNG — Construction is underway on a series of key infrastructure projects within the Đà Nẵng University Urban Area project, which has been delayed for nearly 20 years.

Work officially began on November 25, with the first works including land levelling, building inner traffic routes, a waste water treatment station and putting in a power system, built at a cost of VNĐ300 billion (US$12 million)

The university said the construction of technical infrastructure items, or the so-called sub-project, would be put into operation in 2027 forming a framework of the Đà Nẵng University Urban Area project – one of the largest projects in central Việt Nam.

The sub-project would use 2.760 trillion in funding (US$110 million), of which $98 million in loans will come from the World Bank, making accommodation available for more than 66,000 students, lecturers and managing officials by 2035.

The Government approved the Đà Nẵng University Urban Area project on a total of 286ha in Đà Nẵng City and neighbouring Quảng Nam Province. It aims to develop the University of Đà Nẵng as part of a triangle of strategic education development which also includes Hà Nội and HCM City.

Đà Nẵng University, which is one of the top 50 universities in ASEAN, and a key human resource centre for the central and Central Highlands regions, is earmarked as a key base development of the Việt Nam-UK Institute for Research and Executive Education (VNUK), in the 2030-50 Master Plan. VNS