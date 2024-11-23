Politics & Law
Society

Major improvements to take place at Đà Nẵng airport

November 23, 2024 - 15:53
Đà Nẵng International Airport has been listed among the 100 best airports in the world in 2024 by the UK–based aviation consultancy Skytrax.
Aircraft park at Đà Nẵng International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm

ĐÀ NẴNG — Three projects to expand the capacity of the Đà Nẵng International Airport will be implemented next year, according to the airport’s director, Phan Kiều Hưng.

The projects include developing a cargo terminal, developing infrastructure in the northern area of the airport, and expanding Terminal 1.

The cargo terminal will be built on a land area of 28,745 square metres, with a capacity to handle 100,000 tonnes of cargo per year.

The cost of the project was initially estimated at VNĐ350 billion (US$13.8 million), which will be funded by the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV). However, a proposal was made to raise the capital to VNĐ600 billion ($23.6 million) to ensure the terminal achieve its projected capacity.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025. The terminal is expected to be completed and begin operations in the third quarter of 2026.

As part of the project to develop the northern area of the airport, two transport routes – T1A and T2A – are being planned.

T1A will run in the middle of the planned area. T2A will run along the east side of the area and connects the northern aircraft parking lot with the cargo terminal. A system of rainwater drainage, water supply, lighting, and general power supply will also be developed.

The project was started on November 11 and is due to be completed in mid-April 2025.

The expansion of Terminal 1 will increase its capacity to serve 10 million passengers per year, which will raise the total capacity of both Terminals 1 and 2 to 14 million passengers annually.

The expansion will be carried out from 2026 to 2028.

Nine other projects improving the airport’s infrastructure were started this year with a total cost of VNĐ110 billion ($4.3 million), said director Phan Kiều Hưng. — VNS

