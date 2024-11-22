Việt Nam highlights progress in implementing UN Convention Against Torture

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam reaffirmed its commitment to human rights and compliance with the Convention Against Torture (CAT) at a workshop held in Hà Nội on Friday, which introduced the country’s Second National Report on the implementation of the Convention.

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), brought together over 70 representatives from central and local agencies, as well as international organisations.

The workshop was chaired by Major General Nguyễn Văn Kỷ, Deputy Director of the Foreign Relations Department at the Ministry of Public Security.

Participants included representatives from the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, ministries and the Việt Nam Women's Union. Also present were representatives from the embassies of Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland, along with UNDP officials, including Deputy Resident Representative Patrick Haverman. The event served as a platform to present the contents of Việt Nam’s latest national report, discuss progress in fulfilling its obligations under CAT and gather expert feedback to enhance future efforts.

In his opening remarks, Major General Kỷ highlighted Việt Nam’s responsibilities as a member of CAT since 2015, noting that the country has submitted three national reports to the CAT Committee, with the most recent report awaiting review. He stressed that drafting and defending the national report reflects Việt Nam’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the Convention and he underscored the importance of raising public awareness about the report’s findings and Việt Nam’s achievements in ensuring human rights protections during CAT implementation.

During the workshop, officials from various agencies delivered seven presentations covering key aspects of CAT implementation. These included aligning Việt Nam’s legal framework with CAT principles, raising awareness about the Convention, safeguarding human rights in detention and custody facilities and ensuring compliance with international human rights commitments.

Representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Supreme People’s Court and other institutions shared insights into Việt Nam’s progress in protecting individuals from torture and degrading treatment, highlighting how the country’s legal reforms support CAT implementation.

Haverman commended Việt Nam’s efforts to meet its international obligations and acknowledged the importance of such workshops in fostering collaboration between domestic and international stakeholders. The workshop also provided an opportunity to present and discuss the findings of the first national report and evaluate feedback from the CAT Committee, using these insights to guide the way ahead.

Participants actively engaged in question-and-answer sessions, raising critical issues and providing recommendations to further enhance Việt Nam’s implementation of the Convention.

In his closing remarks, Major General Kỷ reaffirmed Việt Nam’s dedication to fulfilling its obligations under CAT and preparing for the successful presentation and defence of its Second National Report before the CAT Committee. Kỷ also expressed appreciation for the valuable contributions of experts and international partners, including the support of UNDP, in facilitating the workshop. VNS