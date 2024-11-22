Expo helps promote traditional medicinal materials, products in HCM City

HCM CITY – Over 425 booths and 300 businesses and organisations, both local and international, participated in the 2nd National Medicinal Materials, Traditional Medicine and Medicinal Products Fair 2024 (VIETRAMED EXPO 2024), held at HCM City's Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7.

Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên said the government supports the development of medicinal materials, herbal medicines, and traditional medicine products.

Numerous incentive policies have been introduced to boost industrial-scale cultivation, production, and processing of medicinal materials, he added.

Its aim is to support businesses and organisations in traditional medicine and medicinal products to connect, share expertise, and promote the market.

The exhibition features traditional medicinal products, agarwood products, healthcare solutions, medical devices and universities and centres for traditional medicine training.

Phạm Văn Hiển, Director of Vạn Xuân Co Ltd, which specialises in herbal stroke prevention products, highlighted Việt Nam's abundant natural medicinal resources as a key advantage for businesses in stroke prevention to form partnerships and drive sustainable market growth.

Events like the expo help promote and spread knowledge about traditional medicine and the value of medicinal herbs to consumers, not only in HCM City but also across the country, he added.

The fair also features B2B events, seminars, and discussions on traditional medicine, along with free traditional medicine consultations for attendees.

The event is co-organised by the Ministry of Health’s Department of Traditional Medicine and Pharmacy Management and the Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (Vietfair), and lasts until November 23. – VNS