Vietnamese Ambassador attends funeral of French journalist Madeleine Riffaud

PARIS — Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng attended the funeral of Madeleine Riffaud, a French poet, journalist, revolutionary, and close friend of the Vietnamese people, on Wednesday (local time) in Paris.

Madeleine Riffaud passed away on November 6, at the age of 100. She was among the first foreign war correspondents invited to witness the American invasion of Việt Nam.

Her articles, photographs, and documentaries published in France provided an unflinching portrayal of the resilience and bravery of the Vietnamese people from 1965 to 1973, helping the Southeast Asian nation garner international support at that time.

In particular, her two books - Dans les acquis de Vietcong (In the Vietcong Underground), published in 1965, and Au Nord du Vietnam, écrit sous les bombes (In North Việt Nam: Written Under the Bombs), 1967, made a significant impact. The first earned the 1966 award from the International Organisation of Journalists.

Not only did she support and stand by the Vietnamese people during their past struggle for national liberation, but she also remained unwavering in her commitment to them in national construction.

Riffaud actively engaged in the activities of the France-Việt Nam Friendship Association, supported Vietnamese Agent Orange/dioxin victims, assisted marginalised communities in remote areas of Việt Nam, and encouraged the Vietnamese people in their development and global integration.

The Vietnamese State and Government awarded her the first-class Order of Resistance in 1984 and the Friendship Order in 2004 in recognition of her significant contributions to the struggle for national liberation as well as the cause of national construction and development.

Ambassador Thắng emphasised that her passing was a great loss for her friends, French communists, and all those who cherished Việt Nam.

The large turnout at her funeral reflects the deep affection and support for her courage, resilience, and passionate involvement in supporting the struggles for justice by the Vietnamese people and other oppressed peoples around the world.

On this occasion, the diplomat affirmed that the people of Việt Nam will always remember her affection towards the country, and expressed the hope that her friends will continue to stand by the Vietnamese people in their ongoing struggle and development. — VNA/VNS